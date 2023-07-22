While more than half the MLB is still in contention for the playoffs, the Colorado Rockies' World Series figures to be the Aug. 1 trade deadline. They carry the worst record in the National League at 38-59 and have multiple players on expiring contracts who should generate considerable interest in the next week-and-a-half.

Among those potential targets is veteran first baseman CJ Cron, whose powerful bat makes him a worthwhile addition for several lineups. His recent injury troubles, however, could come up during trade talks.

“CJ Cron was scratched with lower back stiffness,” MLB insider Jon Heyman reported Saturday ahead of the Rockies' road matchup against the Miami Marlins. “He’s not been traded. Not seen as serious.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite being reassured, fans are completely justified to be somewhat concerned by this news. The 33-year-old missed six weeks with back spasms earlier in the season, an ailment that can have a huge impact on a player's offensive production. To his credit, Cron has held up extremely well since returning and is hitting well over .300 with five home runs. Any setback is worth monitoring, though.

The natural assumption to draw is that management is being cautious ahead of the trade deadline and wants to make sure he is incident-free until then. But front offices around the league are bound to take pause and at least inquire about the 2022 All-Star's health status.

Considering CJ Cron will be a free agent at the end of this season, as long as he does not head back to the injured list before Aug. 1, a deal should get done. Colorado hopes the slugger is ready to go in the series finale Sunday and continues to raise his trade value.