After losing 10 of 12 games, the Colorado Rockies (29-41) enjoyed a three-game winning streak. And it means absolutely nothing.

To clarify, fans always demand that their team plays hard, regardless of talent and record. They should be proud watching their team pull out a pair of gutsy, extra-inning victories over the Boston Red Sox this week. It doesn't change anything, though.

This franchise remains stuck in the mud, woefully out of a National League West race that has the Arizona Diamondbacks in first and the San Francisco Giants firmly in contention. Those are the two teams the Rockies are generally expected to compete with for positioning, and yet, they do not even reside in the same area code in 2023. Firmly locked in the division's basement, the only way to buy back some desperately-needed good faith is to have an active and fruitful MLB trade deadline.

For all their struggles, this club has multiple productive players who have popped up pretty high on All-Star ballots, past and present. Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt should be the first call World Series contenders make ahead of the 2023 deadline. Let's break down the top four assets he should be willing to deal, as the organization tries to bounce back going into 2024.

Elias Diaz, C

The veteran catcher has finally broke through, earning a regular and prominent role on Colorado this season. And it could not come at a better time. At 32 years old, Elias Diaz likely does not factor hugely into the team's future plans. His .295 batting average, which ranks inside the top 20 in the MLB, gives him a decent chance at his first career All-Star selection.

That surge should draw strong interest from front offices intent on adding some juice to the offensively-thin catcher position. While Diaz's defense leaves a lot to be desired (-2 catcher framing runs, per Statcast), he is on pace to eclipse many of his career-highs. A .351 on-base percentage, .457 slugging and .808 OPS make him a fine addition to many lineups.

Unfortunately, as is the case with most Rockies, there is a massive gap between his home and road batting numbers- .336 batting average in Coors Field and .252 on the road. But that is still an upgrade for certain teams. Moreover, Elias Diaz is under contract through 2024, which should have its appeal. If he remains in Colorado after Aug. 1, something has gone wrong.

Elias Diaz hit this one a long way pic.twitter.com/pgd0ltiYBD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 15, 2023

Randal Grichuk, OF

Another player who is significantly outperforming his talent level, Randal Grichuk should find himself on the radar of many executives. The 31-year-old outfielder will not net a ton in return, but his .307 average and 13 doubles in 36 games will hold value for clubs in need of depth.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For a franchise who looks to be headed for its fifth consecutive losing season, anyone over 30 should be considered as a trade target. There are exceptions like longtime clubhouse fixture Charlie Blackmon and starting pitcher Kyle Freeland- whom without, the Rockies' 5.14 team ERA would be even more ghastly. But Grichuk does not qualify.

His contract is expiring, so if the organization really values him they could just make a move in the offseason. Though, it might be more practical for Grichuck to be wearing a different uniform this summer and beyond.

Brad Hand, RP

Veteran relievers tend not to sizzle on the trade market, but they are always coveted around the deadline. Left-hander Brad Hand has played on eight different teams over the course of his 13-year career and should have little trouble finding a ninth suitor in the next several weeks.

He is posting an unspectacular yet solid 3.60 ERA in 28 appearances. The 33-year-old may not be the missing link for a top team's bullpen, but his experience could come in handy down the stretch. While he did falter in the 2022 postseason with the Philadelphia Phillies, Hand was instrumental to them turning things around in the second half of the season.

A general manager or two might be hoping he could do the same for their team in 2023. Schmidt would be wise to oblige and ship off the southpaw.

C.J. Cron, 1B

This is the toughest choice by far. Not necessarily because of sentiment- C.J. Cron has only been with the club three years- but because his value has so rapidly declined after a rough start to the year. The 33-year-old first baseman has been sidelined with a lower back injury since mid-May. Before that, he was hitting just .228 with six home runs and a -0.3 WAR.

A far cry from being one of the most underrated sluggers in baseball the previous two years in Colorado. Still, those combined 57 homers and 194 RBIs have probably not been forgotten by several organizations who will happily buy low on a player just one year removed from being an All-Star.

The Rockies cannot be too picky because Cron is wrapping up a two-year, $14.5 million contract this season. Another no-brainer trade for management. It's just a shame he can't end his brief but memorable tenure on a higher note.

The 2023 MLB trade deadline must mark a new beginning for this team and fan base. Right now, trading these four players seems like the only solution. Riding it out is no longer an acceptable option. Colorado has to be a seller in 2023 in the hopes of avoiding being one next year.