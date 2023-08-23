The Colorado Rockies are on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Rays for the second game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockies dropped game one of the series 12-4. Colorado had a lead heading into the eighth inning, but they gave up nine runs in that inning to lose. Elias Diaz led the team with two hits while Michael Tolia went deep in the loss. Diaz, Tolia, and Jurickson Profar were the only players to record an RBI for the Rockies in the game. Ty Blach was the starting pitcher for Colorado. He went four innings, allowed seven hits, three runs, and struck out four in the loss. However, it was Brent Suter was handed the loss. He allowed five runs on four hits, and recorded just one out.

The Rays had 16 hits on the night. Yandy Diaz and Isaac Paredes had three hits each in the game. They also combined for three runs scored, and four RBI. Osleivis Basabe recorded two hits in the game and one of those hits was his first career home run, which happened to be a grand slam. Zack Littell was the starting pitcher. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowed seven hits, four runs, and struck out six. Andrew Kittredge snaked the win on the mound. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Tampa Bay.

Austin Gomber will be the starting pitcher for the Rockies. Aaron Civale will get the start for the Rays.

Here are the Rockies-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Rays Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+100)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-120)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Rays

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Gomber is a much better pitcher away from Coors field. He has a 3.59 ERA, and that is more than three runs better than his home ERA. He also allows opponents to bat 43 points worse off him when he is pitching on the road. Gomber has a tough matchup, but it would be even worse if he was pitching at home. If Gomber can hold the Rays to just two or three runs, the Rockies will have a good chance to cover the spread.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Civale was having a great season for the Guardians and that has continued for the Rays. In three starts for the Rays, Civale has thrown 15 1/3 innings in those starts, struck out 11 batters, and he has a 2.93 ERA. He has been getting hit around a little bit, but he has also been able to limit the runs from those hits. The Rockies bat over 40 points worse when playing on the road. This is not a surprise, but it shows how bad the Rockies are away from Coors Field. Civale should be able to shut down the Rockies in this game, and help the Rays cover the spread.

Gomber allows opponents to hit .296 off him this season. The Rays have a great offense, so this is a great matchup. They are fourth in batting average in the MLB, fourth in OPS, fourth in home runs, and fourth in runs scored. The Rays are clearly a top-5 offense in the MLB, so they should be able to get to Gomber in this game.

Final Rockies-Rays Prediction & Pick

This is just a game I do not want to overthink. The Rays are the better team, and Civale is the better pitcher. I will take the Rays to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (-120), Over 8 (-115)