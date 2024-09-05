ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves are getting tested and pushed in their battle for a playoff spot. Second-half surges by three other National League teams — the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Mets — have put the Braves in a very tight spot in the chase for a playoff berth. Atlanta was comfortably in first place in the NL wild card derby for much of the first half of the season. The Braves were never in a position to catch the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, but they spent June and early July in a relatively comfortable playoff position relative to the wild card standings. Then the Padres and Diamondbacks both caught fire, winning 17 out of 20 games and shooting up the standings. The Mets were a mess in May but began to put it together in June. All three teams — San Diego, Arizona, and New York — have had one of the six best records in baseball since June 22. The Braves, meanwhile, have labored through an up-and-down season in which injuries have crushed them. Ronald Acuna, Spencer Strider, and Ozzie Albies are just some of the big names sent to the infirmary for long periods of time. None of those three players are currently available, and Acuna and Strider are out for the year. The Braves have not been able to send their best lineup to the diamond for many games this year, and it has taken a toll.

Right now, entering Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies, the Braves lead the Mets by half a game for the third and final NL wild card spot. Atlanta is three games behind San Diego for the first wild card spot. Can Atlanta move upward in the standings, so that if San Diego and Arizona falter and the Mets keep on winning, the Braves could actually get into the playoffs even if the Mets catch and pass them? That will be a very interesting plot point to watch as we enter the final three weeks of the regular season.

Rockies-Braves Projected Starters

Austin Gomber vs. Reynaldo Lopez

Austin Gomber (4-10) has a 4.69 ERA. The reality with Colorado starting pitchers is that since they pitch at Coors Field, the most pitcher-unfriendly park in baseball, various statistics need to be taken with a grain of salt. A 4.69 ERA is not especially good, but for a Rockie starter to post that number, that's not all that bad.

Last Start: Friday, August 30 versus the Baltimore Orioles: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 15 starts, 81 IP, 86 H, 44 R, 14 HR, 21 BB, 63 K

Reynaldo Lopez (8-4) has a 2.00 ERA. Lopez has been the key to the Braves being in the lead for a wild card spot. No one was expecting a season as good as this one for the man who has helped Chris Sale as a leader of the Atlanta starting rotation. When the Braves entered 2024, they figured that Spencer Strider an Max Fried would be their aces, with Sale being a No. 3 starter and Lopez being No. 4. Instead, Sale — the Cy Young favorite and frontrunner — has become the unquestioned staff ace, and Lopez has become the second-best starter on the team right behind Sale. Lopez needs to lock it down here against the Rockies and continue to thrive in September if the Braves are going to make the playoffs.

Last Start: Friday, August 30 versus the Philadelphia Phillies: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 68 IP, 51 H, 14 R, 4 HR, 28 BB, 73 K

Here are the Rockies-Braves MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Braves Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +225

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/4:20 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) / Bally Sports South (Braves) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Austin Gomber is underrated, and the Braves' offense has not been great this year. Colorado can stay close enough to cover the spread.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Reynaldo Lopez can shut down the Rockies. Atlanta won't need to score seven runs to cover the spread. A 4-2 win would cover just fine.

Final Rockies-Braves Prediction & Pick

Lopez against the Rockies is a mismatch. Take the Braves.

Final Rockies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5