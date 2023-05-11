Dolph Lundgren, the action star who gained fame for his role as Ivan Drago in the Rocky franchise, has revealed for the first time that he secretly battled cancer for eight years, CNN reports. Lundgren, who hails from Sweden, shared his experience on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” on Wednesday, detailing his 2015 diagnosis of a tumor in his kidney, which was surgically removed. He underwent scans every six months for five years before more tumors were found in 2020, leading to additional surgery.

In 2021, while working in London on the upcoming films The Expendables 4 and Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, Dolph Lundgren sought a second opinion after experiencing difficulty eating and pain in his hands and feet. Doctors gave him a grim prognosis, estimating he had only two to three years to live. Lundgren’s daughter, actress Ida Lundgren, became emotional discussing the conversation they had about her father’s possible passing.

Fortunately, Lundgren got another opinion from oncologist Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, who discovered a mutation in the cancer that made it treatable with medication. The medication helped shrink the tumors by 90 percent, exceeding expectations. Lundgren was moved to tears while discussing his newfound appreciation for life, stating, “You know you appreciate life a lot more. You appreciate every day.”

The star has a new outlook on life and plans to make the most of it. Lundgren’s upcoming projects include The European and “Dead Trigger.” He’s also lending his voice to the animated series “DuckTales” and the “Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.” Lundgren has come a long way from his Rocky IV days and continues to inspire fans with his strength and determination.