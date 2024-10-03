ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 307: Alex Perera vs. Khalil Rountree kicks off the main card with a middleweight matchup between Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland. Dolidze got back on track in his last fight with a dominant decision victory on short notice meanwhile, Holland got back on track in his last fight in a big way with a first-round submission. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Dolidze-Holland prediction and pick.

Roman Dolidze (13-3) is coming off a big win in his last fight when he defeated Anthony Smith on short notice at light heavyweight after Carlos Ulberg had to withdraw from the bout. He moves back down in weight to the middleweight division where he is 5-3. Dolidze will take on Kevin Holland to keep his winning ways going this weekend at UFC 307.

Kevin Holland (26-11) was on a two-fight skid coming into this last fight against Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302. He was able to fight through a knockdown early by ripping Oleksiejczuk’s arm out of his socket with a brutal armbar in the first round. Now, Holland looks to keep the good times rolling when he takes on the dangerous Roman Dolidze in Salt Lake City.

Here are the UFC 307 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 307 Odds: Roman Dolidze-Kevin Holland Odds

Roman Dolidze: +124

Kevin Holland: -148

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

Why Roman Dolidze Will Win

Roman Dolidze has a strong chance of defeating Kevin Holland at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, despite being the underdog.

Dolidze’s wrestling and submission skills give him a significant edge. With a 40% takedown accuracy and a tricky submission game, he can exploit Holland’s historically vulnerable takedown defense. Having recently competed at light heavyweight, Dolidze brings a size and strength advantage to this middleweight bout. This could be crucial in clinch situations and for securing takedowns.

Holland’s return to middleweight raises questions about his ability to handle larger opponents. Dolidze’s recent experience at 205 lbs could translate to a power advantage at 185 lbs. While Holland is known for his striking, Dolidze’s power shouldn’t be underestimated. He averages 3.13 significant strikes per minute with 42% accuracy, demonstrating his ability to land impactful blows.

Expect Dolidze to mix striking with takedown attempts, disrupting Holland’s rhythm. By keeping Holland guessing and potentially controlling the fight on the ground, Dolidze can negate Holland’s striking advantages. Dolidze’s grappling skills, size advantage, and strategic approach make him a formidable challenge for Holland. While Holland’s striking is dangerous, Dolidze’s well-rounded skill set and recent experience against larger opponents give him a strong chance of securing the victory.

Why Kevin Holland Will Win

Kevin Holland has a strong chance of defeating Roman Dolidze at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, despite Dolidze’s recent success.

Holland’s superior striking skills will be crucial in this matchup. Averaging 4.25 significant strikes per minute with 49% accuracy compared to Dolidze’s 3.13 strikes at 42% accuracy, Holland’s volume and precision could overwhelm his opponent. While Dolidze’s wrestling is a threat, Holland’s takedown defense has improved significantly. With a 54% takedown defense rate compared to Dolidze’s 33%, Holland is better equipped to keep the fight standing where he excels.

Holland’s extensive UFC experience against top-tier competition gives him an edge. His ability to adapt mid-fight and find creative finishes, as seen in his recent submission win over Oleksiejczuk, showcases his versatility. At 6’3″ with an 81″ reach, Holland has a slight height and significant reach advantage over Dolidze (6’2″, 76″ reach). This will allow him to control distance and pick apart Dolidze from range.

Coming off a Performance of the Night bonus in his last fight, Holland’s confidence is high. This momentum, combined with his return to middleweight, could fuel an inspired performance against Dolidze. Holland’s striking prowess improved grappling defense, and physical advantages make him a formidable opponent for Dolidze in this compelling middleweight clash.

Final Roman Dolidze-Kevin Holland Prediction & Pick

This should be a great clash in the middleweight division between Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland. Both fighters were able to get back into the win column in their last fight and will be looking to build off that momentum coming into this weekend at UFC 307.

Dolidze is a specimen for 185 lbs as he competed in his last fight on short notice at 205 lbs when he dominated longtime veteran Anthony Smith meanwhile, Holland has bounced around between 170 lbs and 185 lbs where the size could be a factor in this matchup.

Ultimately, Dolidze is the one who is going to look to press the action and come forward putting Holland on his backfoot for the majority of this fight and as long as he can avoid the big shots at range from Holland he should be able to get on the inside of the reach to take him down and just control and dominate the fight there en route to a decision victory.

Final Roman Dolidze-Kevin Holland Prediction & Pick: Roman Dolidze (+124), Over 2.5 Rounds (-220)