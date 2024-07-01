The knockout stage is in full swing as Romania battles the Netherlands in Germany in the Round of 16. We're here to share our Euro odds series, make a Romania-Netherlands prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Romania has advanced to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2000. It started things well with a 3-0 win over Ukraine, but it faltered 2-0 against Belgium. Then, Romania played to a 1-1 draw with Slovakia.

The Netherlands are making their second straight Round of 16 appearance. At first, things went well with a 2-1 victory over Poland. The Dutch earned a scoreless draw with France. Finally, it ended with a 3-2 loss to Austria.

The countries have played a total of 13 matches in their history. Amazingly, the Netherlands won nine games, Romania won one, and the other three resulted in a draw. The Netherlands won 3-0 in the last showdown in a 2017 Friendly. Additionally, this will be the first Euro meeting since 2008, when the Netherlands won 2-0. But Romania stole the prior matchup the year before 1-0. Somehow, Romania has scored just three goals over 13 matches.

Why Romania Will Win

Romania will be the heavy underdog in this one. Ultimately, not many people expect them to win. But that is why you play the game, and Romania will attempt to execute to perfection.

Denis Dragus leads the forward group and has a goal on three shots. However, Florinel Coman is still looking for a goal after firing three shots over three matches.

Nicolae Stanciu leads the midfielder group and has one goal on four shots. Likewise, he had 24 passes in the last match. Marius Marin added 28 passes in the last match. Meanwhile, Razvan Marin has been solid as a shooter, nailing two goals over six shots. Ian Hagi has tallied 18 passes.

The defense has been stout, which is one reason that Romania has advanced to the Round of 16. Significantly, Nicusor Bancu has delivered 21 tackles and 13 clears. Andrei Ratiu has delivered with 29 tackles and nine clears. Meanwhile, Andrei Burca has tallied 24 tackles and 18 clears. Radu Dragusin has been incredible, with 16 tackles and 24 clears.

This defense has done everything to help goalkeeper Florin Nita, who has delivered 13 saves and conceded just three goals over three matches. He expects to rise to the challenge and have another productive game.

Romania will win this match if the defense can rise to the challenge and prevent the Netherlands from making passes to set up scoring chances. To do this, the Romanians need to maintain possession.

Why The Netherlands Will Win

The Netherlands have persevered in this tournament and advanced to the Round of 16 despite missing Frenkie de Jong, who was ruled out of the Euros because of an ankle injury. While there have been some hiccups, including the last matchup, the Dutch have executed and now come in as the heavy favorite, thanks to a balanced roster.

Memphis leads the forward group with one goal on nine shots. Likewise, Cody Gakpo has been excellent, with two goals on seven shots. Donyell Malen is looking for his first goal while registering two shots. Meanwhile, Xavi Simons has been superb, with one assist and five shots.

The midfielders have been efficient in passing the ball around. Substantially, Jerdy Schouten has executed with 43 passes. Tijani Reijanders has added 18 passes.

But the defense has had some inconsistent issues. While the Dutch played well against France, it struggled in the last showdown against Austria and will need to clean some issues up. The first thing to do is avoid allowing passes into your territory. Virgin Van Dijk has tallied 23 tackles and 22 clears. Also, Stefan De Vrij has put up 31 tackles and 16 clears. Lutsharel Geertruida has done well with 15 tackles and three clears but must do more.

But it will not matter if Bart Verbruggen struggles again. After being elite over the first two matches, including a clean sheet against France, Verbruggen struggled and allowed three goals. Now, he has allowed four goals while making 12 saves.

The Netherlands will win this match if they can avoid turning the ball over and set up scoring chances. Furthermore, the defense must avoid allowing Romania to slice through.

Final Romania-Netherlands Prediction & Pick

Romania has made an incredible journey to get here to the Round of 16. But the Netherlands will do everything possible to show that the last match was a fluke. Losing to Austria might have been a saving grace as it might reinforce the Dutch and their spirit as it attempts to show the world that it belongs. Take the Dutch to win this match and advance to the Quarterfinals, sending Romania home.

Final Romania-Netherlands Prediction & Pick: Netherlands to Qualify: -650