ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 97: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady kicks off the main card with a fight between Rongzhu and Chris Padilla in the lightweight division. Rongzhu comes into his second shot in the UFC after his stint on the Road to UFC while winning each of his last four fights meanwhile, Padilla made the most of his short notice opportunity where he got the first-round submissiWith that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Rongzhu-Padilla prediction and pick.

Rongzhu (25-5) didn’t have a great first experience in the UFC as he was released after losing two out of his first three fights with the promotion. After his departure from the UFC, Rongzhu went on to win his next four fights with each of his last three fights coming on the Road to UFC. Rongzhu will be looking to make the most of his second opportunity when he takes on Chris Padilla this weekend at the U FC Apex.

Chris Padilla (14-6) captured the UNF lightweight championship by knocking out UFC veteran Justin Jaynes. After that win, Padilla was given a short-notice opportunity against James Llontop after his original opponent withdrew and he took full advantage by securing the first-round submission and his first win in the UFC.

Here are the UFC Vegas 97 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 97 Odds: Rongzhu-Chris Padilla Odds

Rongzhu: -250

Chris Padilla: +205

Over 1.5 rounds: -200

Under 1.5 rounds: +154

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Rongzhu Will Win

Rongzhu is poised to emerge victorious against Chris Padilla at UFC Vegas 97 this weekend

At just 24 years old, Rongzhu boasts an impressive record of 25-5. This wealth of experience, despite his young age, gives him a significant edge over Padilla. Rongzhu’s extensive fight history has likely exposed him to a wider variety of opponents and fighting styles, making him better prepared for the challenges Padilla might present.

Both fighters enter this bout on four-fight winning streaks, with most of their recent victories coming by way of finish. However, Rongzhu’s overall record and higher win percentage suggest a more consistent performance level. This consistency could prove crucial in a high-pressure UFC event.

Chris Padilla, though coming off an upset win in his UFC debut, is still relatively new to the promotion. Rongzhu, having more experience within the UFC, is likely to be more comfortable with the pressures and expectations that come with fighting on such a prominent stage.

Rongzhu’s higher number of professional fights suggests a more refined and adaptable fighting style. This versatility could be key in outmaneuvering Padilla, who may still be adjusting to the elite level of competition in the UFC.

Why Chris Padilla Will Win

While the odds may favor Rongzhu, Chris Padilla has a strong chance of pulling off another upset victory at UFC Vegas 97 this weekend. Here’s why Padilla could emerge victorious:

Both fighters enter this bout on impressive four-fight winning streaks. However, Padilla’s recent performances have been particularly noteworthy. His UFC debut saw him secure a submission victory over James Llontop, demonstrating his ability to finish fights at the highest level.

Padilla has shown he’s dangerous both on the feet and on the ground. His recent wins include knockouts and submissions, indicating a versatile fighting style that can adapt to different opponents. This adaptability could prove crucial against Rongzhu’s more striking-focused approach.

Padilla’s strategy is likely to involve closing the distance and engaging Rongzhu in close-quarters combat. This approach could neutralize Rongzhu’s reach advantage and disrupt his striking rhythm. If Padilla can successfully implement this game plan, he could control the pace of the fight.

While Rongzhu has shown vulnerability to strong grapplers in the past, Padilla’s grappling skills could be a key factor in this matchup. In his UFC debut, Padilla showcased impressive takedown abilities, securing three takedowns in the first round alone. If he can replicate this success against Rongzhu, it could lead to a dominant performance.

As the underdog in this fight, Padilla may enter the octagon with less pressure and more motivation to prove himself. This mindset can often lead to surprising performances and upsets in MMA.

While Rongzhu is favored, Padilla’s well-rounded skills, recent momentum, and potential grappling advantage make him a serious threat to pull off an upset victory at UFC Vegas 97.

Final Rongzhu-Chris Padilla Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between these two lightweights for however long it lasts. Ultimately, it will be Rongzhu’s striking who will be the difference maker in this fight. Padilla will have a tough time getting his grappling going, and while this fight is on the feet, Rongzhu will be able to land his strikes at range, punishing the smaller Padilla en route to a late stoppage or win on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Rongzhu-Chris Padilla Prediction & Pick: Rongzhu (-250), Over 1.5 Rounds (-200)