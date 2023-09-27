With the Ryder Cup set to take place beginning on September 29, things will look a lot different than they have in the past due to the LIV situation. Nonetheless, Rory McIlroy is still one of the top golfers who is set to play for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, and he is still enjoying every second of it. However, McIlroy opened up about the constant heckling from fans that come during events such as this one, although he insists he isn't too worried about it (h/t Tom Hamilton of ESPN).

“There's not a lot of other instances in the game of golf where [getting heckled] happens, but there's certainly a line. Most fans that come out to watch golf are very respectful, and they know what that line is…No, I have no issues about that. Yeah, we have all had our fair share of hecklers over the years and whatever, and that's a part of it. Someone said to me once, if you want to be part of the circus, you have to put up with the clowns.”

McIlroy and Team Europe will face off against Team USA beginning on Friday, and there will be a ton of discussions with this matchup. Rory McIlroy has a 12-12-4 record in the Ryder Cup and is currently the second-ranked golfer in the world.

With all of the talk about the fans, it is beneficial that the European team will essentially have home-field advantage with the event being played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Montecelio.