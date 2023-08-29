At long last, the U.S. Ryder Cup team is set as Zach Johnson announced his six captain's picks on Tuesday morning, finalizing a squad that will attempt to win on European soil for the first time since 1993. The 2023 Ryder Cup begins September 29 and will be contested near Rome, Italy, at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

The six players who automatically qualified for the U.S. Ryder Cup team were world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Open Championship winner Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele, who performed beautifully at the Tour Championship this past weekend.

Johnson's five Vice Captains are Stewart Cink, Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, and Steve Stricker.

Let's get to the good stuff.

Zach Johnson announces his six captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team

As for the six chosen to finalize the U.S. Ryder Cup team, here's the order in which Zach Johnson announced them: Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.

As to where each stood in the Ryder Cup standings when automatic qualifying ended at the conclusion of the BMW Championship, Koepka was No. 7, Spieth was No. 8, Morikawa was No. 10, Burns was No. 12, Fowler was No. 13, and Thomas was No. 15.

Those in the top 12 who were snubbed were No. 9 Cameron Young and No. 11 Keegan Bradley. Sitting in No. 14 on the list was Denny McCarthy.

Undoubtedly, the selection for which Zach Johnson will take the most heat will be Justin Thomas. While a two-time major champion and a two-time Ryder Cup veteran, JT had zero wins during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, zero runner-ups, and just three top-10s in 20 starts. He also missed the PGA Tour Playoffs after failing to make the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Sitting one spot below Thomas in the standings was Lucas Glover, who recently took back-to-back victories at the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the latter being the first event of the PGA Tour Playoffs. So expect Johnson to get some questions on the 2009 U.S. Open champ as well.

Brooks Koepka, of course, is the only LIV Golf player included on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Some thought Bryson DeChambeau may get a nod, but that didn't come to pass.

Zach Johnson's group will battle a group of Europeans led by former world No. 1 Luke Donald, who will make his six captain's picks next Monday. The four who've already qualified are Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, and Tyrrell Hatton. The final two automatic spots will be decided this weekend at the European Masters.