If only golf were as easy as the pros made it out to be. For Justin Thomas, that simplicity with which he and his colleagues appear to play the game is a major part of the mindset they'll adopt in the Ryder Cup as they attempt to knock off Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and co.

“You know what you're getting into and what you have to do,” said Thomas, “so it's just about going out and executing and just try to ball-strike our way the best we can and make the putts when we need to.”

Sounds like a plan. Ball-strike it the way you want to, and make putts. If only it were that easy, but fortunately for Team USA, the likes of Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and a hefty list of other pretty handy names is very capable of going out there and doing exactly that.

But while Team USA has a team which should put on a pretty damn good showing, so too do the Europeans. McIlroy and Rahm are the headliners, but they're joined by Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick to name just a few, and are expected to be able to go toe to toe with the talented USA team.

Indeed, if Team USA is able to get over the line, they'll be doing something that they haven't done for a very long time in winning consecutive Ryder Cups. After completely dominating the tournament until 1983, they haven't won it back-to-back since their victories in 1991 and 1993. But after a dominant performance in 2021, this is their chance to repeat history 30 years later – all they have to do, according to Justin Thomas, is hit the ball well, and make putts.