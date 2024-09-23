ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 7: Bailey Schoenfelder vs. Danylo Voievodkin kicks off Week 7 a fight between Rose Conceicao and Alexia Thainara in the strawweight division. Cocneicao is an undefeated prospect who has won all seven of her professional bouts coming into this fight meanwhile, Thainara comes into her Contender Series debut with wins in each of her last eight fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Conceicao-Thainara prediction and pick.

Rose Conceicao (7-0) is the former interim LFA strawweight champion after going to battle for five rounds with Elaine Lopes back in July 2023. The PitBull Brothers product has finished three of her seven opponents, split between 1 KO/TKO and 2 submissions. Conceicao will be looking to remain unbeaten and secure her UFC contract when she takes on Alexia Thainara on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Alexia Thainara (10-1) suffered her first defeat in her professional career against Bruno Silva when she was just 2-0 but since that loss she has rattled off eight wins in a row. She most recently captured the vacant SFT Combat strawweight championship when she defeated Thaiane Souza via first-round rear-naked choke. Thainara will be looking to extend her winning streak to nine wins in a row and secure her spot on the UFC’s roster when she takes on Rose Conceicao on Tuesday night.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Rose Conceicao-Alexia Thainara Odds

Rose Conceicao: -135

Alexia Thainara: +105

Why Rose Conceicao Will Win

Rose Conceicao is an undefeated prospect from Brazil who has won all seven of her professional bouts with three of those wins coming by finish. She most recently was victorious over Elaine Lopes back in July 2023 where she won via unanimous decision capturing the interim LFA strawweight championship. Conceicao will be searching for her 8th win in a row to remain unbeaten and secure her UFC contract when she takes on Alexia Thainara on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Conceicao is a PitBull Brothers product and it shows in her fighting style. She is an aggressive striker who is fluid in her striking on the feet. Conceicao utilizes her speed and movement on the feet to find her openings at range. She does however fight with her hands down which has been her biggest drawback but her ability to make her opponents miss and fire back with a counter makes up for it.

In this matchup against Alexia Thainara, her speed, and footwork are going to be key against the aggressive fighting style of Thainara. Thainara is going to want to land her wild looping punches to get into the clinch and drag the fight to the mat so it will be up to Conceicao to stay on her bike and win this fight with constant movement and volume to get the win and the UFC contract.

Why Alexia Thainara Will Win

Alexia Thainara is a winner of eight straight fights and is coming off a first-round submission victory that saw her capture the SFT Combat Strawweight Championship. She is now 10-1 in her professional career with her lone blemish coming against current UFC strawweight Bruna Brasil when she was just 2-0 as a pro. Thainara will look to extend her winning streak to nine in a row and secure her spot in the UFC when she takes on the undefeated Rose Conceicao on Tuesday night

Thainara is a very aggressive fighter that always looking to come forward and put pressure on her opponents. She is as wild as they come on the feet, winging heavy overhand strikes that if they land do a ton of damage but her best work is done when the fight hits the mat. The moment the fight hits the mat Thainara is hunting for the submission whether it is off her back or in top control but since she is always submission over position she tends to lose position at times.

If Thainara can avoid striking at range for extended periods, get into the clinch, and drag this fight to the mat she has the chance to notch another submission on her resume and secure her spot in the UFC.

Final Rose Conceicao-Alexia Thainara Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between these two strawweight prospects as Rose Conceicao and Alexia Thainara battle it out for a spot in the UFC. Ultimately, the speed and the footwork of Conceicao are going to be the difference maker in this fight where Thainara is going to have trouble getting into the clinch to land her takedowns as she’s just out at range getting picked apart for the majority of the fight as Conceicao gets the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Rose Conceicao-Alexia Thainara Prediction & Pick: Rose Conceicao (-135)