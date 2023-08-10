It didn't take long for Michael Lorenzen to make an impact on the Philadelphia Phillies. After his phenomenal no-hitter against the Washington Nationals, Lorenzen took a step back and reflected on what his performance meant to him and the Phillies.

Lorenzen needed 124 pitches to complete his no-hitter against the Nats. But when he got the final out, Lorenzen forever immortalized himself as throwing the 322nd no-hitter in MLB history. The right-hander couldn't have asked for a better way to start his Phillies tenure, via Foul Territory.

“It was so loud when I walked out for the ninth. The pitch com was turned all the way to level 20 and I couldn't hear. It was electric.”

Michel Lorenzen spent the first half of the season with the Detroit Tigers. However, with the Tigers well out of playoff contention, he was dealt to the Phillies at the trade deadline. With Philadelphia holding a 63-52 record, they're atop the current Wild Card standings. If Philly can finish the second half strong, they're in the driver's seat for a playoff spot.

When they traded for Lorenzen, the Phillies were looking for a proven starter who can fill a crucial role in their rotation. They never expected him to throw a no-hitter in just his second start with the team. However, Lorenzen is proving Philadelphia right for taking a chance on him at the deadline.

While anything is possible, it's hard to imagine Lorenzen putting on a performance as good as his last when he next takes to the mound. But no-hitter or not, as long as Lorenzen is pitching at the top of his game, the Phillies and their playoff hopes will be happy.