Florida A&M alumnus and Birmingham native Roy Wood Jr. had a hilarious response to Mayor Randall Woodfin's advisory rules for the Magic City Classic. The classic, the most attended HBCU game of the year, is a cultural touchpoint in the Birmingham area. Fans from around the nation come down to partake in the festivities.

Woodfin, a Morehouse alumnus, took to Facebook to give rules for all Magic City Classic attendees, saying:

“Here are a few rules if you are attending Magic City Classic:

1. It’s hot. Dress accordingly. Better not see one mink, fur, or leather.

2. Shower. For real please take a shower.

3. Put on deodorant. It’s hot for real.

4. Drink water.

Happy Classic!!

PS….take a shower/bathe/something and take care of your arm pits.”

Wood learned of Woodfin's post and posted a hilarious response on his Twitter account, saying:

“Not ‘be safe'

Not, ;don’t drink and drive'

But….'Take. A. Bath.'

Mayor of Birmingham told the whole city ‘Wash Yo Ass'”

He then sent a follow-up tweet showcasing a picture of Red Foxx's “You Gotta Wash Yo Ass” comedy album.

Mayor said: pic.twitter.com/SKFHooWcXb — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 28, 2023

Alabama State eventually went on to win the annual contest over Alabama A&M 31-17. The game was well attended, likely attracting 100,000 attendees again. The Magic City Classic is always an amazing event to close out the season and, thanks to Mayor Randall Woodfin, the attendees definitely were ready.

Alabama State hosts Grambling next Saturday while Alabama A&M faces a tall task playing the red-hot Florida A&M Rattlers that have a date in the SWAC Championship and a Celebration Bowl bid on their mind.