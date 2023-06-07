The Kansas City Royals (18-43) take on the Miami Marlins (34-28) in the final game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give out a Royals-Marlins prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Royals are batting .219 in this series. Bobby Witt Jr., M.J Melendez, and Nick Pratto all have three hits in the two games. However, the rest of the team has combined for just five. Pratto has the only home run for the Royals in this series. In total, Kansas City has five extra base hits. On the mound Zack Greinke and Mike Mayers have given up 11 of the 14 earned runs. The rest of the team has allowed just three runs on five hits in 8 2/3 innings pitched.

The Marlins are batting .269 in this series. Luis Arraez has raised his average above .400 as he has collected five hits in the two games. Joey Wendle has a respectable four hits, as well. Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez have gone yard in this series. On the mound, Miami's starting pitchers have given up five of the seven runs. Braxton Garrett gave up four himself. However, the Marlins have been able to keep Kansas City off base pretty well and they have 22 strikeouts in the two games.

Jordan Lyles will start against Edward Cabrera in this game.

Here are the Royals-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Marlins Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-140)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Royals vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Kansas City needs to rely on their offense in this game. Cabrera does not allow to many hits, but he does have a high walk rate. The Royals will need to lay off the pitches outside the zone and draw their walks. If they can get to Cabrera a little bit, they will have a chance to cover this spread. However, it is going to be up to the offense.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami is facing a struggling pitcher in this game. Lyles is 0-9 on the season with a 6.89 ERA. Lyles has allowed less than four earned runs just three times in 12 starts this season. He allows opponents to slug .531 off him this season, so he gives up a lot of extra base hits. Lyles can not find a way to miss barrels and get people to whiff. The Marlins should be able to hit the ball around the yard in this game.

The Marlins offense has the sixth best batting average in the MLB. With them facing Lyles, there is no reason the Marlins should not rack up double-digit hits. Lyles has also given up 17 home runs this season, so the Marlins will get their fair share of pitches of the heart of the plate. As long as they can capitalize, they will cover the spread.

Final Royals-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Royals are 0-12 when Lyles pitches and they have lost 11 of those games by two or more runs. Do not expect anything different in this one. The Marlins should be able to take control of this game early and cruise to a series sweep while covering the spread.

Final Royals-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins -1.5 (+116), Over 8.5 (-110)