The Kansas City Royals are ready to be sellers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. They have already shipped off Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers after growing his trade value. Now, they are preparing to trade even more veterans to boost their prospect pool. Should any team want to acquire Zack Greinke as a depth piece, they saw a promising update with his right shoulder tendinitis.

The Royals announced that they have reinstated Greinke from the 15-day IL and subsequently optioned Max Castillo to Triple-A. Greinke will make his return start against the Detroit Tigers. Being healthy will be huge for Greinke whether he helps Kansas City finish its season or joins a team making a playoff push.

While last season saw Greinke post a 3.68 ERA last season, he has a 5.44 ERA in 2023. There isn’t much juice left in the tank for the 39-year-old. His steadiness and playoff experience would make him appealing to a team in search of cheap pitching depth.

The Royals certainly enjoy having their six-time All-Star on the staff, ending his career with the team that he became a superstar with. Salvador Perez is garnering interest but the team is not too keen on trading him, either, though that could be partly because his gargantuan, multi-year contract is hard to move. Greinke has a one-year deal worth over $8 million, putting him in a similar boat because of his massive salary.

Veterans like Zack Greinke, Nicky Lopez and Scott Barlow could be traded as the Royals continue their rebuild around young players. Greinke may not be of intense interest to many teams but as the August 1 trade deadline comes and goes, Kansas City's roster will undoubtedly look different.