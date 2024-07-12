The Kansas City Royals will begin a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Fenway Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Royals-Red Sox prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Royals-Red Sox Projected Starters

Cole Ragans vs. Josh Winckowski

Cole Ragans (5-6) with a 3.28 ERA

Last Start: Ragans dominated in his last outing, going seven innings, allowing two earned runs, five hits, striking out eight, and walking three in a no-decision against the Colorado Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Ragans is 1-3 with a 3.04 ERA over eight starts away from Kauffman Stadium.

Josh Winckowski (2-1) with a 3.23 ERA

Last Start: Winckowski labored in his last outing, going just 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs, five hits, striking out four, and walking two in a no-decision against the New York Yankees.

2024 Home Splits: Winckowski is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA over eight starts at Fenway Park.

MLB Odds: Royals-Red Sox Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline:-118

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Royals vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NESN

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ragans has been an exceptional pitcher for the Royals this season. Amazingly, he has produced six quality starts over his last seven outings. Ragans is one of the main reasons why the Royals have improved and have put themselves into playoff contention. Furthermore, he has been able to get through games and make good pitches consistently.

But Ragans and the starting rotation have had to compensate. Unfortunately, the bullpen's team ERA is just 21st in baseball. Even worse, the closer situation is also unstable, as James McArthur is 4-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 saves while also blowing four. It just has not been an easy ride for the relievers, and probably the only reason the Royals are not leading the American League Central.

Bobby Witt has been exceptional for the Royals. Remarkably, he leads the AL in hits and doubles. Witt is also second in triples, showcasing his ability to get on base in numerous ways. Also, Witt is a home run king and is second on the team in that category.

Salvador Perez has had a good season and is leading the Royals in home runs. Also, he is third on the team in RBIs and second in slugging percentage. Perez has been one of the significant reasons why the Royals continue to thrive. Meanwhile, Vinnie Pasquantino is also thriving, ranking second on the team in RBIs.

The Royals will cover the spread if Ragans continue to dominate on the mound. Then, they need their hitters to drive runners home and set Ragan up for success.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Winckowski has not been as successful as Ragans. Still, he is a competent pitcher, which is one of the reasons why Boston is competitive this season. Winckowski is at his best when he finds the heart of the plate and fools hitters into swinging. Ultimately, he will need to get past Witt and Perez. If Winckowski can get past the fifth inning, he will turn it over to a bullpen that ranks 12th in baseball in team ERA. Then, if they have a lead in the ninth inning, they will hand the ball to Kenley Jansen, who is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 18 saves.

The Red Sox certainly have some hitters who can give Winckowski the lead. First, there is Jarren Duran, who has been great at the top of the lineup. Duran is third in the AL in hits, doubles, and triples. Overall, he is the ultimate weapon who can get on base to set things up for the rest of the lineup.

That is where Rafael Devers comes in. Substantially, he focuses more on power and driving the baseball. When Duran gets on base, it is up to Devers to drive him home, either with a shot into the left-field gap or a blast over the Green Monster in left field. Tyler O'Neill is also a situational hitter who can club the baseball and will be paramount to the success of the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if Winckowski can avoid throwing too many pitches. Then, they need Duran, Devers, and O'Neill to drive the ball home.

Final Royals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox went 5-2 against the Royals last season. Now, they hope to overcome a tough starting pitcher. Both teams have been solid at covering the spread. Curiously, the Royals are 20-25 against the spread on the road, while the Sox are 21-24 against the spread at home. The Royals are also a half-game behind the Red Sox for the final wildcard spot in the AL. Subsequently, that will make this an even better battle. We expect it to be a tight game to the very end, with the Royals covering the spread on the road.

Final Royals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+126)