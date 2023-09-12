It is game two of a doubleheader between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-White Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday saw game one of the series postponed, so the Royals and White Sox will play two today, starting at 4:40 PM ET. The Royals are currently on a four-game skid, being swept by the Blue Jays over the weekend. They struggled at the plate, scoring just seven runs in the three games en route to the sweep. The Royals are officially eliminated from playoff contention and have reached the 100-loss marker. They are currently 44-100 on the season with 18 games to go.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are also eliminated from playoff contention. The White Sox season has been a disaster. They have fired their GM and replaced them with someone in-house. Now, the White Sox will be looking toward the future. At 55-88, they will be looking to avoid hitting 100 losses on the season and would need to win eight of their last 19 games to avoid that mark.

Here are the Royals-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-White Sox Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-182)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Royals vs. White Sox

TV: BSKC/NBCSCH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

If the Royals are going to cover, they need to figure out how to score some runs. In the last ten games, they have scored over four runs just four times, winning three of those games. Two of them were against the White Sox. On the season, they are 28th in runs scored, while sitting 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has been the start for the team. He leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs this year. September has not been his best month though. He is hitting just .222 this month with a .243 on-base percentage. Meanwhile, he has just one home run and four RBIs while scoring five times this month.

Meanwhile, Edward Olivares comes into this game hot. While hitting .357 in the last week, he has hit a double and two home runs. That has led to four RBIs and two runs scored. Nelson Velazquez is also playing well. He is hitting .267 in the last week with three RBIs off of two home runs. He has also scored three times. As a whole though, the Royals are struggling at the plate. They are hitting just .201 in the last five games with a .280 on-base percentage. They have seven home runs, but that has led to just 18 runs scored. Further, they have just 51 hits plus walks as compared to 51 strikeouts.

On the hill for game two today will be Jordan Lyles. He is 4-16 on the season with a 6.24 ERA. August was a disaster for Lyles. In 29.2 innings of work, he gave up 27 runs with 26 being earned. That was good for a 7.89 ERA. In his two starts since then, he has been better. Lyles has pitched 13.1 innings in September, and given up just five runs with two home runs. That is good for a 3.38 ERA this month. One of those games was against the White Sox, where he went 5.1 innings, giving up three runs and taking the loss.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

While the Royals have struggled at the plate this year, the White Sox have not been much better. They are currently 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 24th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Amid team struggles, Yoan Moncada is hitting well. He has played just four games in the last week but has been highly productive. Moncada is hitting .400 with a .438 on-base percentage. Meanwhile, he has three home runs, leading to three runs scored and six RBIs. Andrew Vaughn is also giving some production. He is hitting .389 in the last week with two home runs and a double. That has led to three RBIs and four runs scored.

Still, the White Sox need to figure out how to convert runners on base into runs. Elvis Andrus is the perfect example of that. He is hitting .375 in the last week with a double. Still, he has scored just once this past week without having an RBI. As a whole, the White Sox are hitting .251 with a .284 on-base percentage. They have limited their strikeouts and hit seven home runs in the last week. Still, they have scored just 21 runs in that period.

On the hill for the White Sox will be Touki Toussaint. Toussaint is 3-7 on the year with a 4.71 ERA. He has been slightly better at home than on the road. At home this year he has a 4.19 ERA and a 2-4 record. Toussaint is also coming off three straight solid outings. His last start of August saw him go five innings and give up just two hits while not allowing a run. The next start was three runs in 5.1 innings and a loss, but he rebounded. Last time out, against the Royals he went six innings and gave up just two hits. Still, one of the hits was a home run and two runs scored in the game. He did strike out six batters in the game though.

Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick

While Touki Toussaint has not been amazing this year, he does give the White Sox the pitching edge in this matchup. Jordan Lyles has been better in his last two starts, but he has not won a road start in over a month. In that game, at the start of August, he gave up five runs in 5.2 innings but got the win. The last time he gave up less than four runs on the road was on July 6th against the Guardians. Further, the White Sox are hitting better than the Royals. Expect them to come away with a win today.

