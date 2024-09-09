ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Royals will begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees this week at Yankee Stadium. We're in the Bronx and looking at a possible playoff preview, sharing our MLB odds series while making a Royals-Yankees prediction and pick.

Royals-Yankees Projected Starters

Brady Singer vs. Carlos Rodon

Brady Singer (9-10) with a 3.35 ERA

Last Start: Singer went 5 2/3 innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs and five hits while striking out three and walking two in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

2024 Road Splits: Singer is 3-4 with a 3.95 ERA over 13 starts away from Kauffman Stadium.

Carlos Rodon (14-9) with a 4.19 ERA

Last Start: Rodon dominated in his last outing, going six innings while allowing one earned run, one hit, and striking out 11 and walking two in a no-decision against the Texas Rangers.

2024 Home Splits: Rodon has done better at home, going 8-2 with a 3.08 ERA over 11 starts at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Yankees Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +150

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Royals vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals still have a chance to win the American League Central, as they trailed the Guardians by 2 1/2 games coming into this one. Furthermore, they are in a prime position to make the playoffs. The Royals will face the best team in the AL, which will give them a good test.

Bobby Witt is breaking records all the time. Now, he gets a golden opportunity to keep it up against one of the best teams in the league. Witt has thrived against the Yankees, batting .370 with 20 hits, one home run, six RBIs, and six runs over 14 games against them. Meanwhile, Salvador Perez has struggled against New York, hitting just .243 with 58 hits, 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 22 runs over 65 games.

Singer has been good lately, notching two quality starts in four tries. However, he would like to do much better against the Yankees this time after going 5 2/3 innings and allowing seven runs, six earned, on seven hits while striking out six and walking one in a loss to the Yankees on June 11. When Singer departs, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 11th in baseball in team ERA. They are thriving, even without an established closer.

The Royals will cover the spread if Witt can batter the baseball and get on base while Perez drives him in. Then, Singer must find his spots in the strike zone and avoid making mistakes in the heart of the plate against some of the best hitters in baseball.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees have climbed toward the best spot in the AL. Now, they will face a team they might encounter in the postseason. New York has some of the best hitters in baseball and will look to unleash them all.

Juan Soto has been the best free-agent addition the Yankees could have ever made. Now, he hopes to keep thriving. Soto has done well against the Royals, batting .325 with 13 hits, one home run, five RBIs, and 11 runs over 12 games against them.

Aaron Judge continues to chase records. Amazingly, he is on pace to break his own American League home run record. Judge has also done well against Kansas City, hitting .302 with 39 hits, 13 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 27 runs over 34 games. Likewise, Giancarlo Stanton has also had some success against the Royals, batting .300 with 27 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs over 22 games.

Rodon has been solid lately, notching two quality starts in four tries. Also, he dominated the Royals on June 10, going seven innings and allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out three in a win. When Rodon finishes his outing, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is ninth in baseball in team ERA. Despite the good performance of this bullpen, they don't have an established closer.

The Yankees will cover the spread if their big bats can cobble together some hits and get an early lead. Then, they need a good outing from Rondon.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees lead the season series 3-1, with the same mark against the run line. Now, they hope to keep dominating this series. The Royals are 79-65 against the run line, while the Yanks are 75-68. Also, the Royals are 37-32 against the run line on the road, while the Yanks are 31-37 against the run line at Yankee Stadium. It's easier to go with the Yankees in this one because the pitching matchup favors them. Take the Yanks to cover the spread.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees: -1.5 (-115)