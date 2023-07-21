We're back with another prediction and pick for Friday's MLB slate as we look to this matchup in the American League. The Kansas City Royals (28-70) will take on the New York Yankees (50-47) for a three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Royals-Yankees prediction and pick.

The Kansas City Royals are currently last in the AL Central and trail the leading Twins by 22 games. They continue to be one of the worst teams in the league and will be severely outmatched on the betting lines in this series. They're 4-11 in their last 15 games and have really struggled to put up runs in that stretch. Alec Marsh (RHP) will be their starter.

The New York Yankees are last in the AL East and have been stunned this season by their sub par play. Their play hasn't even been all that bad as they continue to maintain a winning record in the toughest division in baseball this season. They've had a heated last couple of games and will have a golden opportunity to grab some wins against the Royals. Clarke Schmidt (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Royals-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Yankees Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-118)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-102)

Over (8.5): -110

Under (8.5): -110

How To Watch Royals vs. Yankees

TV: YES Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals have been terrible on the road this year, posting just a 13-34 record. They've been listed as the underdogs is most of their games this season and have gone just 25-60. It's tough to find a way for this team to win, but they'll find comfort in knowing the Yankees are going through some struggles of their own. If they can get out to an early lead, perhaps the Royals could steal one of these games.

Alec Marsh (0-3) will get the start today behind a 5.40 ERA thru 15 innings pitched. Marsh's return from injury hasn't been a smooth one as he's yet to find his first win this season. Much of that can be attested to the team's performance as a whole, but it's clear Marsh will once again be outmatched in this one. It'll take a sensational performance for them to steal this win against an angry Yankees team.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees' frustrations boiled over in their last series against the Angels in which they were swept. It's been that type of season for the Yankees as they continue to win, but fail to see any progress in the standings. They're stuck having to compete in an ultra-talented division this year and they're beginning to lose their cool. A home series against one of the worst teams in the league could be what they need to find another spark.

Clark Schmidt (5-6) will get the star with a 4.31 ERA thru 94 innings pitched. He's been decent in his spots thus far but would like to see his walk-ratio drop a bit as he's given up 27 BB. Schmidt will have a chance to put up a solid outing against this Royals lineup. He's struggled giving up the home run this year, but the Yankees have won his last three consecutive starts.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick

There's no reason to be backing the Royals with your money at any point this season, even if the Yankees are having issues. They're still the much better team and will be pissed off after their series with the Angels. For the prediction, let's go with the Yankees runline as they put up some lopsided numbers here.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees -1.5 (-102)