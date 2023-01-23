The Los Angeles Clippers are still in contention for a playoff spot right now, as their 25-24 record is good for sixth place in the Western Conference, but it’s safe to say they haven’t managed to meet expectations this season. As a result, many folks are expecting the Clippers to try to pull off some moves at the upcoming 2023 NBA trade deadline to strengthen their roster.

That seems like a logical strategy to everyone but the Clippers apparently. Los Angeles has struggled with injuries all season long, but even when they have been healthy, things haven’t gone great for them so far. But surprisingly, it sounds like the Clippers may opt to stand pat at the trade deadline, despite all the issues that have popped up for them early on this season.

“The problem is — this team has been flawed even at full strength. Team sources, who were granted anonymity so they could speak freely, told The Athletic that the front office would prefer not to make a move, both because of what they see as a lack of enticing incoming options as well as their desire to see this wing-heavy roster thrive somehow.” – Law Murray, The Athletic

This is an extremely surprising development considering all we have seen from the Clippers this season. There are flaws on this roster that, if left unfixed, will end up destroying this team. For that reason, it’s wildly concerning that the front office is showing little sense of urgency to fix this team’s issues. Things may change before the deadline hits, but as of right now, there’s good reason to be concerned if you are a Clippers fan.