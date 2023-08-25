One of San Francisco 49ers fans' biggest fears for the 2023 season may be coming true. Nick Bosa and the 49ers still haven't come to terms on a contract extension and with the regular season only a couple of weeks away, there is a real possibility that Bosa misses week 1.

Bosa has already sat out of training camp and stayed away from the team. During a since deleted interview with the KNBR Podcast, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport spoke on the state of Nick Bosa and the 49ers as a deal remains undone.

“For a deal to get done, there has to be communication on all sides … there has to be a willingness to do a deal. It doesn't sound like the conversation is very active. I think Nick Bosa knows what he wants, knows his values, he just knows what he values himself as, and that's what he thinks he should get,” per the KNBR podcast via Steph Sanchez.”

Wait KNBR deleted the clip of Ian Rapoport talking about Nick Bosa? Would be a shame if someone reposted it. “If it’s possible for anyone to miss a game… Nick Bosa would be in the conversation.” pic.twitter.com/DeQltLDkmf — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) August 25, 2023

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“I would say if it's possible for anyone to miss a game, Nick Bosa would be in the conversation.”

This rumor from Ian Rapoport comes just one day after 49ers general manager John Lynch said the holdout is not something he is “comfortable with.”

Along with Bosa, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones would be a top contender to miss week 1 due to a holdout.

Nick Bosa certainly has a case to become the highest paid defensive end in the league after winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022 after leading the NFL with 18.5 sacks. The 49ers absolutely need him on the field to remain a top defense and Super Bowl contender.