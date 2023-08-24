As the NFL regular season gets closer, Nick Bosa's holdout for a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers is still ongoing, and John Lynch gave an unsettling update on the situation.

“I don't like the situation,” John Lynch said, via KNBR. “Since our tenure here we haven't had a holdout anywhere towards this magnitude. Not something I'm comfortable with. We're working really hard to change that… eager to bring this thing to a close.”

Bosa is entering the final year of his five-year rookie contract. He has been an elite player for the 49ers since his rookie year, so it was a no-brainer when the team picked up his fifth-year option. Bosa also won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022 after recording 18.5 sacks, which led the league by 2.5 sacks over Myles Garrett and Haason Reddick, according to Statmuse.

The 49ers are once again expected to be one of the main Super Bowl contenders in the NFC, and Bosa is a big part of that. Although the 49ers' roster is very strong all over, Bosa is one of the biggest pieces.

Although Lynch's comments on Bosa's holdout are not the greatest, all it takes for a deal to get done is one good offer that both sides are happy with. That is usually what tends to happen in extension cases like this.

Bosa is obviously worth a lot of money, and the 49ers undoubtedly want to keep him in the fold for the foreseeable future. It would still be a shock if he is not retained.