Time might be running out on the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 season. They're 2-4 and already three games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the win column. Their -13 point differential on the season isn't exactly indicative of a contender either. The Titans seem to see the writing on the wall for their season as well, if their trade of All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles is any indication.

The Titans should not be done trading and selling veterans for draft picks between now and the trade deadline. Not only have they gotten off to a slow start this season, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill is currently tending to a high ankle sprain and is projected to miss Tennessee's next game against the Atlanta Falcons. Will Levis, the rookie quarterback the Titans drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is reportedly slated to start.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: The #Titans are preparing QB Will Levis to start, as coach Mike Vrabel says both QBs are likely to play assuming Ryan Tannehill can't go. pic.twitter.com/VYYOAnEZsn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023

A 2-4 start and the Titans' starting quarterback is injured? It doesn't seem like a comeback in the standings is in the card. The Titans should be accumulating draft capital and seeing if Levis can be their quarterback of the future the rest of the way. The question is, what type of move could help the Titans rack up more draft picks?

With that being said, here's one last-minute trade Titans must complete before the 2023 NFL deadline

Tennessee Titans trade Derrick Henry to the Buffalo Bills for 2023 third and fourth-round picks

Why the Titans do it

Any potential Derrick Henry trade will get compared to the Christian McCaffrey trade to the San Francisco 49ers from a year ago. That trade saw the Panthers acquire a second, third, and fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as well as a fifth-round pick in the 2024 Draft. While both Henry and McCaffrey are All-Pro caliber running backs, McCaffrey was three years younger than Henry at the time of that trade and is far superior the receiver out of the backfield than Henry is. The 49ers had also devoted a lot of draft capital towards their acquisition of Trey Lance, so adding more to last year's team made sense. McCaffrey was also entering the first year of his new contract extension he signed with the Panthers, while Henry is entering the final year of his deal.

So the Titans should not expect to receive *that* type of haul for Henry, but a third and fourth-round pick is still a nice return for someone on the final year of his contract and could leave as a free agent after next offseason. And with the Titans looking square in the face of a potential rebuild, keeping Henry into his 30s wouldn't seem like the most sensible thing to do.

Why the Bills do it

The Bills need to find a way to diversify their offense. They do rank fourth in the NFL in rushing EPA per play, with only the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears ranking higher. But part of that is because defenses concede rushing lanes to the Bills in order stave off Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs through the air. Stefon Diggs is responsible for roughly one third of every Bills receiving stats through Week 7 of this season. Josh Allen ranks second on the team in rushing yards. Too much is on their plate.

Derrick Henry would be a great antidote. Teams can't play light boxes against the Bills or else Henry would run all over them. If teams stack the box and play more man coverage, that open up more things for Buffalo's aerial attack.

The Bills rank third in EPA per play on offense. Their offense isn't in dire straights. But it could be better and much more diverse. Derrick Henry provides that.