The Miami Heat seem to be taking a while to give the Portland Trail Blazers a deal that would get them Damian Lillard. This meant that other NBA teams have been on the hunt to get the star or just drive up his asking price. Rumors have risen about Dame's possible trade to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder. But, it looks like a new team is entering the fray. The Chicago Bulls may just be able to trade Zach Lavine to compete in a stacked Eastern Conference.

You heard that right! Zach Lavine could be on his way to the Blazers in exchange for Damian Lillard, per Kyle Neubeck of the PHLY Sixers podcast. This is an interesting offer given that Lavine looks like he wants to be in a win-now situation after a horrendous NBA campaign with the Bulls. The team got a 40-win and 42-loss record. This meant that they only finished 10th in the conference.

The team from the windy city may just be what Lillard is looking for after the Heat. The team is not as stacked as the Golden State Warriors. This means that he would not pull off the same move as Kevin Durant if ever he requested a trade to the Bulls. The main drawback is that the Bulls do not quite look ready to compete for a Larry O'Brien trophy and it would take a while for Lillard to gel with the team.

Will Marc Eversley pull the trigger and make the move?