Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine has seen his name in trade rumors this offseason, and if he is to play for another team by the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, betting odds say that the Miami Heat are the favorite to be that squad. That's despite the Heat's pursuit of Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard.

At the moment, the Heat have the shortest odds to become Zach LaVine's next team with a price of +300 over at BetOnline. The Brooklyn Nets have the second shortest with odds of +400 followed by the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks with +500 and +600, respectively. Others on the board are the Dallas Mavericks (+800), Boston Celtics (+900), Golden State Warriors (+1000), and even the Portland Trail Blazers (+1100) and the Los Angeles Lakers (+1200).

The Heat are coming off a surprising run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs to reach the 2023 NBA Finals. Adding another star like Zach LaVine to Miami's roster to run alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could make the Heat even more dangerous, but such a trade would be easier said than done. While there's still plenty of time in the offseason to make that trade happen, it still appears that the real target for the Heat this offseason is Lillard.

LaVine just signed a five-year deal worth $215.16 million with the Bulls in 2022 that comes with a player option worth $48.967 million in the 2026-27 campaign.

Back in the 2022-23 season, Zach LaVine posted 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field through 77 games for the Bulls.