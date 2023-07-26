The Memphis Grizzlies finished last season in disappointing fashion, bowing out to the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening round of the playoffs. During the series, the Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks became a lightning rod for controversy.

He called LeBron James “old” before watching James dismantle his team, then doubled down on “being me” despite the loss and bulletin board material he provided. Brooks was rumored to be bound for the Dallas Mavericks before ending up with the Houston Rockets.

Now, an NBA insider has revealed the rumored reason why the Grizzlies decided to move on from the talented but controversial former Oregon Duck and defensive stopper.

“I think the reasons the Grizzlies were ready to move on from him are misunderstood,” said reporter Tim MacMahon on The Lowe Post, hosted by NBA insider Zach Lowe.

“The nonsense was kind of like at a point where culturally it was time. That was not the primary reason. The primary reason the Grizzlies were trying to replace Dillon Brooks for a full two years, repeatedly going after players that would have replaced him in the trade market, and he probably would have been sent out, was because of the shot selection issue. Dillon did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon.”

The Grizzlies were rumored to be in on the possibility of acquiring Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby as well. Ultimately, they chose to move on from Brooks for myriad reasons.

“Ime Udoka wanted him,” MacMahon added. “He valued him. He's in Houston a large part because of that. It's on Ime Udoka to deal with that stuff and get the best version of Dillon Brooks that also creates the best possible scenarios for these young guys to grow.”

The Rockets received a positive grade for the Brooks signing along with other offseason moves.

Meanwhile in Memphis, the Grizzlies franchise will do its best to pick up the pieces after an exhilarating, but ultimately disappointing, season with Brooks and the now-suspended Ja Morant steering the ship.