Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was suspended for 25 games to start the 2023-2024 NBA season due to appearing on Instagram , and NBPA chief Tamika Tremaglio expressed the thought that the length of the suspension was a mistake during an interview with Rachel Nichols

“We are here to protect and support are players, there is no question,” Tamika Tremaglio said with Rachel Nichols. “And Ja is one of our players who has given a tremendous amount to the league. We all, including Ja, believe that there was a mistake made, but I think to some extent there has to be an opportunity to correct that. And I think Ja is doing the things that he needs to do to really better himself, and we're exceptionally proud of him and we want to be able to support him in that.”

Nichols went on to ask Tremaglio if the NBPA has accepted that the suspension is what it is.

“Nothing is ever what it is, right?” Tremaglio said with Nichols. “That is what has been dictated, we do understand that fully.”

It is clear that the NBPA and Tremaglio would still like to see Morant's suspension shortened from the 25 games he received. Regardless, the Grizzlies are preparing for next season when they do get Morant back in the lineup.

Memphis signed guard Derrick Rose in free agency, who is known to be a veteran leader. Derrick Rose was a big part of the culture change with the New York Knicks. Morant even expressed excitement for Rose joining the team on Twitter. It will be interesting to see what happens with Morant and if the NBPA could help get the suspension shortened.