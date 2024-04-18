Right after James Gunn‘s DCU Superman film found its Jonathan Kent in Pruitt Taylor Vince, they found their Martha Kent.
TheWrap is reporting that Neva Howell has been cast as Martha Kent in the forthcoming DCU film. She will play the wife of Taylor Vince's character in the film.
Neva Howell is previously known for her performances in Burden, Run the Race, The Resident, and Ghosts of the Ozarks. She also appeared in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul as Farmer Lady in 2017.
Superman cast
The forthcoming Superman film will kick off the DCU. Henry Cavill previously played the role in the DCEU, kicking off the franchise with Man of Steel. But the DCEU's time has come to an end, and Gunn is effectively rebooting the whole franchise. Gunn wrote the script and will direct the film as well.
David Corenswet was unveiled as the title character. He will lead the film along with Rachel Brosnahan, who will play Lois Lane, Isabela Merced, Nathon Fillon, Skyler Gisondo, and Nicholas Hoult. Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Wendall Pierce, and Sara Sampaio will also star in the film.
Who is James Gunn?
James Gunn is widely associated with his work in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy series. He got his start writing films like Scooby-Doo, Dawn of the Dead, and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.
His big break came in 2010 when he directed Super. This was his second feature film directorial effort and put him on the map. He'd subsequently land the MCU gig, directing the uber-successful Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Two sequels and a Christmas Special were released, and the series remains one of the biggest in the entire MCU.
However, Gunn was briefly fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In that time, Gunn took his talents over to DC, directing The Suicide Squad in 2021. He would then create the Peacemaker series for the then-HBO Max. The series was a spin-off for John Cena's Peacemaker character from The Suicide Squad.
After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn would become the head of the DCU with Peter Safran. He now oversees the creative of the entire franchise, which is being rebooted after the DCEU went out with a whimper.
Creature Commandos will officially kick off the new regime. The animated series is being developed by Gunn, who also serves as a producer, writer, and director of the voice actors in the series. Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Zoë Chao, David Harbour, Indira Varma, and Sean Gunn will star in the series.
Superman, though, will be the inaugural film in the franchise. There have been so many takes of the iconic DC hero on the big screen. Gunn's approach, at least to casting, seems to be plucking lesser-known names for his film. How that bet pays off is yet to be seen.