Madame Web star Dakota Johnson cannot name all three of Tom Holland's MCU Spider-Man films.

Despite starring Madame Web, Dakota Johnson cannot name Tom Holland‘s MCU Spider-Man movies. She gave it her all but failed to come up with Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

Speaking to MTV, Johnson was asked if she could name all three of Holland's films. She seemed confident, taking the challenge head-on, before trying.

“Spider-Man: Here He Comes, that's number one. Spider-Man: And He's Back. And the last one is The Goblet of Spider-Man,” she said. “Harry Spider-Man and the Goblet of Man.”

Tom Holland's three Spider-Man films take place within the MCU, not Sony's universe. All three were blockbuster hits. Homecoming grossed over $880 million worldwide, Far From Home made $1.1 billion, and No Way Home made $1.9 billion.

Dakota Johnson in Madame Web

Dakota Johnson leads Madame Web, the fourth film in Sony's spin-off universe. Previously, two Venom films and Morbius were released. Coming up, a third Venom film will be released as well as Kraven the Hunter.

In Madame Web, Johnson plays Cassandra Webb. She is a woman with powers who discovers a trio of young women who also have special powers, and she tries to protect them from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced star as the trio. Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, and Mike Epps also star in the film.

Known for her roles in The Social Network and the Fifty Shades series, Johnson has done it all in her career. She's also known for her roles in Bad Times at the El Royale, The Lost Daughter, and Cha Cha Real Smooth.