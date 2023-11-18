Spider-Man's cinematic universe may start to collide even further starting with Spider-Man 4 if a new report is to be believed.

While Tom Holland's Spider-Man is set to make several more appearances in the MCU, there have been few details about what those could end up entailing. A new report, however, suggests that first up on the docket may be to start bridging the gap between the MCU and Sony's live-action spider-verse.

The report comes from alleged-insider DanielRPK's patreon where he shared the plans to start bridging the two cinematic universes and it would begin with Spider-Man 4, according to Forbes. There were no additional details, though, about how the universes would be bridged and what characters could be moving back and forth between them.

While Tom Holland has been busy swinging around the MCU, Sony has worked to build its own cinematic universe using many of the characters the occupy the hero's section of the Marvel universe starting with 2018's Venom starring Tom Hardy. The Spider-man-less spider-verse has since grown to feature Carnage and Morbius, while Kraven and Madame Web will join in the near future with their own standalone films.

The MCU has already seen some crossover with this universe, though, thanks to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and multiple villains from their respective Spider-Man films were the centerpieces, Hardy's Venom managed to briefly find himself in the MCU as a result of Doctor Strange's spell going awry. Hardy would only appear in the film's post-credit scene, but it was enough to open the door to a possible universe merger between Marvel Studios and Sony.

It does, however, also raise questions about Spider-Man's own future in the MCU beyond the Holland's current contract.

The actor is reportedly set to star in three new Spider-Man films and three additional appearances, the later of which fans speculate include Avengers: Secret Wars. Merging the Sony and Marvel universes ahead of Secret Wars, which Kevin Feige has teased will help reset the MCU a bit, could mean audiences are seeing the last of Spider-Man in the MCU before he goes back to Sony completely.