Ayo Dosunmu is a restricted free agent this summer for the Chicago Bulls, and has not come to an agreement with the team on a new contract yet. The Bulls signed Jevon Carter in free agency, however, it seems that a return to the Bulls is not out of the realm of possibility as well.

Clutchpoints' Brett Siegel reported that Ayo Dosunmu could be in for the same fate as PJ Washington of the Charlotte Hornets. It seems very possible that both Dosunmu and PJ Washington could sign the qualifying offer, if they are unable to reach a long-term deal with their teams.

Siegel mentioned that rumors of the Toronto Raptors being a potential fit for Dosunmu have cooled off after they signed Dennis Schroder and Jaden McDaniels in free agency.

Dosunmu has played two seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He played 77 games, starting 40 in his rookie season in 2021-2022, scoring 8.8 points per game with 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds according to Basketball Reference. Dosunmu produced similarly in his second year, playing in 80 games, starting 51 of them while scoring 8.6 points per game, grabbing 2.8 rebounds and dishing out 2.6 assists per game.

The Bulls are seemingly running it back with their core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have been named in trade rumors, but nothing has come to fruition. Nikola Vucevic is back on a new deal as well. It will be interesting to see if Dosunmu returns, and how the team succeeds in the 2023-2024 NBA season.