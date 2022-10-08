Rumors TMZ paid $120,000 for Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole video get reality check

It isn’t at all surprising that it was TMZ who leaked the video of Draymond Green punching his own Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. What’s shocking, however, is the fact that rumors have emerged about the staggering amount TMZ supposedly paid to obtain the video.

$120,000. That’s the amount that has been floated around. According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, however, this could not be farther from the truth:

Over the course of our conversations with former TMZ employees since the Green-Poole video went live on Friday, each said it’s difficult to fathom the outlet paying the numbers being thrown around for this type of video. These sources told Front Office Sports they believe there is no way the video even approached that rumored $120,000 number. In all likelihood, the video may have even gone for less than $10,000.

To say that the $120,000 price tag is a gross overestimation would be a complete understatement. That’s more than 10 times the value that was actually paid — at least according to these ex-TMZ employees.

Whatever the case may be, you can be sure that Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and the entire Warriors organization are not at all happy about this leak. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr has already made it abundantly clear that the team intends to get to the bottom of all this. It seems that Golden State is also going to be laying the hammer down once they find out who leaked the video — a breach of trust that apparently, isn’t an isolated incident within the Warriors camp.