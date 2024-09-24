NBA star Russell Westbrook recently commemorated the grand reopening of the newly expanded Westbrook Academy campus on Monday, Sept. 23, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in South Gate, California. Westbrook, joined by his family, Westbrook Academy Chief of Schools Jason Marin, and Los Angeles Promise Fund President Veronica Melvin, welcomed over 400 students to the new facility, per FoxLA. This expansion marks a significant step in Westbrook’s continued efforts to serve inner-city youth through education and mentorship.

The Westbrook Academy, powered by his Why Not? Foundation and the LA Promise Fund, emphasizes equipping students with the tools they need for success. The newly expanded campus will now support over 400 middle and high school students in South Los Angeles, underscoring Westbrook’s commitment to nurturing future generations.

Westbrook shared his excitement for the project in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, “LEGACY! Think… WHYNOT? Grateful and blessed beyond words. For the inner city.” His message, both a celebration of progress and a challenge to inspire, quickly garnered praise from fellow NBA stars, including Steph Curry, who congratulated the Westbrook family. Players like Dejounte Murray, Victor Oladipo, and Norman Powell also expressed their admiration, highlighting the profound impact Westbrook’s foundation has had on Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, attendees were treated to a tour of the facility, which features murals dedicated to inspirational figures. The two most prominent faces on display are those of Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle, both influential in Westbrook’s life. These murals serve as daily reminders to students of the resilience and determination needed to overcome adversity.

Honoring Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle

The Westbrook Academy mural of Kobe Bryant pays tribute to the late Lakers star, who deeply influenced Westbrook’s relentless drive on the basketball court. Known for his tireless work ethic, Westbrook often credited Bryant as the source of his motivation, emphasizing that Kobe’s mentorship fueled his passion for competing at the highest level. “I know if Kobe was here, he’d tell me to go out and compete at the highest level. That’s what I’m going to do each and every night, and make sure I leave it on the floor for him.,” Westbrook shared.

Likewise, the mural of Nipsey Hussle reflects another monumental figure in Westbrook’s life. A close friend of the late rapper, Russell Westbrook famously honored Nipsey just hours after his death by delivering one of the most memorable performances in NBA history. That night, Westbrook recorded the second-ever 20-20-20 game in a tribute to Nipsey and his connection to the Rollin’ 60s. Westbrook declared, “That was for Nipsey,” dedicating his historic feat to the fallen artist.

Through the Westbrook Academy, the NBA star continues to celebrate these figures who impacted his life, passing their values and messages of perseverance to the next generation of students. By offering educational opportunities and personal development resources, Westbrook is creating a lasting legacy that not only reflects his commitment to basketball but to the communities that shaped him.