The first round of the Big Ten Tournament starts as Rutgers faces Maryland. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Rutgers-Maryland prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Rutgers finished the regular season at 15-16 on the year while sitting at 7-13 in conference play. That earned them the 13 seed in the conference tournament. They also lost six of their last seven games. The only win in those seven games was over Michigan, who was also the only team to finish lower than them in the regular season standings. Further, each of their last six losses was all by double digits.
Meanwhile, Maryland comes into the game finishing the regular season at 15-16, while going 7-13 in conference play. They also lost five of their last six games, plus eight of their last ten games. The only win in that time frame was a 63-46 win on the road over this Rutgers team. They did lose at home by three to Rutgers in the other game with Rutgers.
College Basketball Odds: Rutgers-Maryland Odds
Rutgers: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +140
Maryland: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -170
Over: 124.5 (-115)
Under: 124.5 (-105)
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland
Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT
TV: Peacock
Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Rutgers ranks 98th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency this year. They have struggled on offense, ranking 296th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but they have been amazing on defense. Rutgers ranks fourth in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Rutgers is 325th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 357th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Jeremiah Williams comes in with 12.5 points per game this year, and 2.9 assists per game. He has played in just 11 games this year, but all 11 are recent games. Meanwhile, Clifford Omoruyi comes in with 10.7 points per game this year, while shooting well, hitting 52.1 percent of his shots. Aundre Hyatt rounds out the top scorers. He comes in with 10.4 points per game but is shooting just 37.4 percent.
Rutgers is 66th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 37th in offensive rebounds per game, but 121st in offensive rebounding rate this year. Further, they are 284th in defensive rebounding rate. Clifford Omoruyi comes in leading the way with 8.5 rebounds per game this year. He has been solid on the offensive glass. He has almost three rebounds per game on the offensive side of the glass. Meanwhile, Hyatt comes in with 457 rebounds per game this year.
Rutgers is 29th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 29th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are also 14th in blocks per game. Derek Simpson leads the way here, coming in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while three other players come in with a steal or more per game on the season. Further, Clifford Omoruyi has 2.9 blocks per game this year.
Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win
Maryland ranks 58th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 151st in offensive efficiency, while 11th in defensive efficiency this year. Maryland is 262nd in the nation in points per game but sits 320th in effective field goal percentage. Jahmir Young leads the way on offense. He comes in with 20.8 points per game while shooting 40.0 percent. Further, he leads the team with 4.2 assists per game this year. Julian Reese is next on the team, coming in with 13.9 points per game, while also shooting 54.2 percent from the field. Finally, Donta Scott comes in with 11.3 points per game this year, rounding out the top scoring options.
Maryland is 116th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but is 66th in the nation in offensive rebounding rates. Julian Reese has been amazing here as well. He has 9.7 rebounds per game this year. Further, he has over three offensive rebounds per game his season. Maryland also has four other guys with over four rebounds per game. That is led by Jahmir Young, who has 4.9 rebounds per game.
Maryland is 20th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 22nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Jahmir Young has been solid here as well. He comes in with 1.3 steals per game this year. Further, Julian Reese has 1.0 steals per game, while also adding 1.9 blocks per game of the season.
Final Rutgers-Maryland Prediction & Pick
Both teams in this match-up are very solid on defense. Rutgers is a little more efficient, while Maryland is statistically better. They are also both solid in rebounding. Rutgers is a little better on the offensive glass, while Maryland is better on the defensive side of the glass. Still, the delta between Maryland's offensive rebounding and Rutger's defensive level is a big one. Also, the Maryland offense is much better than Rutgers. Expect a low-scoring game, but Maryland to come out with the win.
Final Rutgers-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -3.5 (-110)