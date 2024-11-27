ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It'll be an intriguing game in East Lansing despite neither of these programs having an opportunity to make the College Football Playoff. Rutgers earned bowl eligibility after back-to-back underdog wins a few weeks ago, but Michigan State still needs another win to get their sixth. It has been an ugly time for both programs in the Big Ten this season, as Rutgers sit in 13th and Michigan State are 14th. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Rutgers-Michigan State prediction and pick.

Rutgers-Michigan State Last Game – Matchup History

Rutgers and Michigan State have an intriguing history. They've played 15 games against each other dating back to 1988. Michigan State has had most of the success in the rivalry, especially during their six-game winning streak in the mid-2010s. Rutgers evened the score recently, winning two of the last four matchups, including last season's 27-24 victory at home in Piscataway.

Kyle Monangai was the star of the show for Rutgers, recording 148 yards and a touchdown on just 24 attempts.

Overall Series: Michigan State 10-5

Here are the Rutgers-Michigan State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Rutgers-Michigan State Odds

Rutgers: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +105

Michigan State: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers saved their season in Weeks 11 and 12 when they entered matchups with Minnesota and Maryland as underdogs and earned outright victories. The wins gave them six on the season and some room to breathe in the last two weeks. However, the breathing room didn't help them last week, as they hosted Illinois as a favorite and allowed them to steal a victory in Piscataway. The Illinois loss could be the wakeup call Rutgers needed to get their seventh win on Saturday.

Michigan State's offense has been ugly this season. The Spartans rank 122nd in offense, averaging 19.8 points per game. Their 24 points against Purdue last week was the first time in four games that they scored more than 20 points, which only happened three times this season against Big Ten competition.

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State gave itself a chance to earn bowl eligibility when it defeated Purdue 24-17 last week. The Spartans had lost six of their past seven games, sitting 4-6 and on the outside looking in. They now have a chance to get their sixth win at home. Two of their three Big Ten victories this season have come in East Lansing.

It's hard for Michigan State fans to understand why this team didn't have a better fate during the 2024 season. The Spartans are 34th in the nation in yards allowed per game at 329. Despite the statistical success, their defense hasn't been able to keep points off the board, as they are 68th in the nation with 24.7 points allowed per game. Rutgers' offense has been struggling this season, scoring just 26.7 points per game, 81st in college football.

Final Rutgers-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Most of these teams' games have been going over recently, but this feels like it could be a game that is won on the ground and defensively. Both defenses are better than the opposing teams' offenses, and the Spartans' offense has scored more than 24 points just once in their last eight games. If the score is close, as the spread suggests, it should come under 47.5.

Final Rutgers-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Under 47.5 (-110)