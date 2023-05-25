Ryan Gosling will go from Barbieland to outer space pretty soon in a film from the minds who produced Into the Spider-Verse and its sequels.

In The Hollywood Reporter’s profile of the duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, they provide a big production update regarding the duo’s co-directed live-action film — their first since Solo (which they did not complete) — titled Project Hail Mary. The project was technically announced back in 2020 when Variety broke the story of Gosling’s casting, but this is a big update given it has been over three years since the Variety story.

As mentioned, Lord and Miller haven’t directed a live-action film since Solo, and they technically haven’t completed one since 2014 with 22 Jump Street. They were unceremoniously fired from Solo after a conflict with Kathleen Kennedy and Ron Howard took over the role.

But Lord and Miller are ready for what’s next. “The [Solo] experience clarified what was important to us. In the case of [Project] Hail Mary, it’s kind of radically benevolent. And it’s going to be hard,” said Lord.

Project Hail Mary will feature a character named Ryland Grace (Gosling) who will be isolated on a spaceship. That doesn’t mean it’s a one-man show, however, as he will have an alien with him that speaks through musical tones. The film is an adaptation of The Martian — an Andy Weir novel released a year after the announcement of Lord and Miller’s film with Gosling was announced — and follows “a lone astronaut who travels to another star on a mission to save Earth.”

Ryan Gosling is an Academy Award-nominated actor who has practically done it all. He’ll next appear in Barbie, and it was just revealed that he’ll have a song on the soundtrack. His last role was in The Gray Man — an action film from the Russo brothers (a director duo who can’t hold a candle to Lord and Miller) and his previous role before that was in First Man, in which he starred as Neil Armstrong.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are most known for their work on animated films such as Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, and Into the Spider-Verse, but the duo also did great work rebooting 21 Jump Street. Here’s hoping that Project Hail Mary reminds audiences of what they’re capable of in the live-action medium.