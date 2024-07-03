Making the MCU movie Deadpool 3 must have been a good experience for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The two stars are reportedly eyeing another project together.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds teased that they have another project coming up. However, this project notably does not feature superheroes and will be a change of pace from their Deadpool and Wolverine characters.

“We have one we're looking to do soon,” Reynolds said of their non-superhero project. “I would say that [ours] is like any relationship that is successful and works: It's that two parties are rooting for each other. I'm always rooting for Hugh to score and win. I also know the infinite nuance of his heart and his mind and who he is.

“I can say firsthand that he's a person who's not just worth rooting for, he's somebody who's impossible not to root for,” he added.

It is unknown what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's upcoming project will be. Perhaps it will be a more dramatic movie than their upcoming MCU movie. Either way, fans of the two stars should be excited about this development.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's movies

The first movie featuring Reynolds and Jackman was X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Reynolds made his debut as Deadpool in the movie. However, it was not the comic-accurate version of the character that he currently plays.

He would have to wait several years until 2016's Deadpool came out. The movie was a huge hit, grossing over $780 million worldwide during its theatrical run. A sequel came out two years later and made $734 million worldwide.

Since 2018's Deadpool 2, a lot has happened. Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and that means that the X-Men characters can now be in the MCU. This includes Deadpool 3, which will be the character's first MCU adventure.

Additionally, Jackman appeared in the Reynolds-led Free Guy. The movie was the first collaboration between Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy and Reynolds. They would follow that up with The Adam Project in 2022.

Earlier in his career, Jackman worked with Levy as well. He starred in Real Steel directed by Levy in 2011 and would also appear in Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

What is Deadpool 3 about?

In Deadpool 3, properly titled Deadpool and Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) is enjoying a quiet life. The movie takes place over a half-decade after the events of the last movie. The Time Variance Authority (TVA) enlists him for a mission that will change the MCU timeline.

Along the way, Wade recruits the help of Wolverine (Jackman). He is reluctant to join him but eventually gives in. The two then have to put aside their differences to take on a new threat — Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Matthew Macfadyen will also star in the movie as TVA agent Paradox. Returning Deadpool stars include Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapičić, among others.

Some of Fox's past X-Men Universe stars, such as Jennifer Garner, will also make their return. Garner played Elektra in the Ben Affleck-led Daredevil movie in 2003 and received her own solo movie two years later. Aaron Stanford and Tyler Mane are also reprising their roles of Pyro and Sabretooth, respectively.

Deadpool 3 will be released on July 26.