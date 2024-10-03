ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 307: Alex Perera vs. Khalil Rountree continues on the prelims with a light heavyweight bout between Ryan Spann and Ovince Saint Preux. Spann has now lost three straight fights and is in dire need of a big win this weekend meanwhile, Saint Preux is coming off a decision victory in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Spann-Saint Preux prediction and pick.

Ryan Spann (21-10) was getting ready to take on Ovince Saint Preux on an earlier fight card but Saint Preux had to withdraw moments before the fight. They finally get to square off this weekend on a high-profile fight card UFC 307. Spann has not had great luck as of late losing his last three fights with his most recent loss being the worst one out of the three. In his last fight, he was brutally knocked out by Bogdan Guskov which happened just five months ago. Now, Spann needs to right the ship and get back to his winning ways when he takes on Ovince Saint Preux this weekend in Salt Lake City.

Ovince Saint Preux (27-17) had to withdraw from his most recent bout with Ryan Spann at an earlier date but is healthy and ready to go this weekend at UFC 307. He has turned back time in his last fight and looked like the ‘OSP’ of old when he defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision. This will be the first time that Saint Preux has fought twice in a calendar year since 2021 and he will be looking to keep the good times rolling when he faces off against Ryan Spann this weekend at UFC 307.

Here are the UFC 307 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 307 Odds: Ryan Spann-Ovince Saint Preux Odds

Ryan Spann: -250

Ovince Saint Preux: +205

Over 1.5 rounds: -120

Under 1.5 rounds: -110

Why Ryan Spann Will Win

Ryan Spann was once looking like a contender in the light heavyweight division with back-to-back finishes over Ion Cutelaba and Dominick Reyes. However, since those two victories, he has lost each of his next three fights with two of those three losses coming by finish. Spann has the chance to right the ship and get back on track this weekend when he takes on longtime UFC veteran Ovince Saint Preux this weekend.

Spann has the intangibles to be a contender in this light heavyweight division but his durability and fight IQ have been his downfall in his career. He will have the speed, power, and grappling advantages in this fight but he will need to utilize it all if he wants to finally get a win this weekend. In this matchup against Saint Preux, it will be in Spann’s best interest to use that speed advantage that he has to stay on the outside to land his powerful strikes at range. If Spann can touch him up on the outside, we’ve seen Saint Preux get finished against Philipe Lins and we could potentially see the same happen here

Why Ovince Saint Preux Will Win

Ovince Saint Preux looked like his old self in his most recent victory this year against Kennedy Nzechuwku. He looked fresher and faster than ever and Saint Preux will now be looking to win two fights in a row for the first time since 2017 when he steps inside the Octagon this weekend against Ryan Spann.

Saint Preux has been in the UFC for quite some time now fighting the who’s who of the light heavyweight division. In his fight against Nzechukwu, it looked like the training he’s been doing in Atlanta has really come a long way. He was able to outpace and outstrike Nzechukwu even dropping him almost getting the finish. If that version of Saint Preux comes to fight Ryan Spann there’s a very good chance he gets the finish on Saturday night. Knowing how Spann has durability issues and he’s a kill-or-be-killed type of fighter, if Saint Preux lands something flush he could put him away and get back-to-back wins for the first time in 7 years.

Final Ryan Spann-Ovince Saint Preux Prediction & Pick

This light heavyweight matchup should be an absolute barnburner that most likely will not see the scorecards. Both fighters have the power to end the fight with just one single punch and that fight could be in the blink of an eye.

Ultimately, expect these two to come out and trade in the center of the Octagon, Spann will undoubtedly be the faster fighter of the two but all it will take is one big shot from Saint Preux flush on Spann’s chin that could send him crashing to the canvas however, Spann’s youth, athleticism, and power will be too much for the aging ‘OSP’ as Spann lands something flush getting him out of there within two rounds to get back on track.

Final Ryan Spann-Ovince Saint Preux Prediction & Pick: Ryann Spann (-250), Under 1.5 Rounds (-110)