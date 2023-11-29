Luke Donald is back as the captain for Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup and will be the first repeat captain since the early 1990s.

After leading Team Europe to a Ryder Cup win a couple of months ago in Rome, former world No. 1 Luke Donald is staying on as captain of the European squad for the 2025 event, which is set to be held in New York.

In the process, Donald is making history. He's the first repeat captain since Bernard Gallacher, who did it in the early 1990s on three occasions in the Ryder Cup, per ESPN.

Donald explained why he decided to take his opportunity once again. Via ESPN:

“Great opportunities don't come along very often in life and I'm a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands — this is one of these moments,” Donald said in a statement. “I've been fortunate as a player to have had many amazing times in the Ryder Cup over the years and so to add being a winning captain to that, to form bonds with the 12 players like we did in Italy and to get the result we did, was very special indeed.”

Team Europe won 16.5 to 11.5 in Italy in early October. Luke Donald was praised for his leadership, with Rory McIlroy also making it crystal clear that the Englishman should be back as captain. While he's not the most dominant player anymore, a lot of his counterparts on the Tour clearly respect Donald.

Tiger Woods meanwhile is rumored to be the next Team USA captain since Zach Johnson is likely not returning in 2025. Woods voiced that he's more focused on the PGA Tour right now however after joining the board.