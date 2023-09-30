Emotions tend to run high during the biannual Ryder Cup. Normally, the team that is trailing in the U.S. vs. Europe golf competition may find itself on edge, especially as the competition reaches a crucial stage. However, in this year's competition, Team Europe has a commanding 10.5-5.5 lead heading into the final day. That didn't prevent European superstar Rory McIlroy from getting into a dispute with U.S. caddie Jim “Bones” McKay.

As McIlroy was preparing to leave the course and return to his Italian hotel in a courtesy car, he engaged McKay and started yelling. Apparently, McIlroy had been upset by another U.S. caddie, Joe LaCava, for the way he celebrated the go-ahead U.S. putt on the 18th green of the afternoon Four-Balls match.

Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark picked up the victory for the U.S. with birdies on the final two holes, sending McIlroy and playing partner Matthew Fitzpatrick to the defeat. Cantlay made consecutive putts that secured the lead.

Apparently, LaCava started wavinghis hat in celebration while McIlroy was lining up his putt on the 18th green and the superstar was clearly disturbed by the action.

Observers were surprised to see the interaction between McIlroy and McKay because both men are considered very easy going. Additionally, McIlroy was upset with LaCava and not McKay.

“Patrick made three great putts at the end to seal the deal, so hats off to them,” Rory McIlroy said after the match. “They played a great match, and yeah, I mean, a few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire tomorrow.”