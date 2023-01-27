Here is our Fortune Social Link Guide for Ryoji Mochizuki in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Ryoji Mochizuki Fortune Social Link Guide

You can find him in Classroom 2F in Gekkoukan. He is available during the day on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The Thursday and Sunday meetups are usually automatic. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Faint Glow Ring, which allows the fusion of –

Ryoji Mochizuki Dialogue Options

Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you start the Social Link automatically on November 9. You can romance Ryoji. There are various conditions that the player must meet to advance this Social Link.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Fortune arcana with you.

Rank 1

This happens automatically in the story on November 9.

“Oh… I see. I’m Ryoji Mochizuki. Nice to meet you.” Nice to meet you, too. 0 Are you used to this school yet?



Rank 2

This happens automatically in the story on November 12.

“This view really lifts my spirits…” It does? +3 I think I understand. +3

“Oh, we’re almost at school already. That’s a shame…” Is school fun? +3 Is school boring? 0



Rank 3

The protagonist must talk to Ryoji and spend time with him. Otherwise, the Social Link will freeze.

> …The glares you receive from all around are physically painful. Why’d you do that…? 0 Should I go? 0

“Sorry…” What’s the matter…? 0 I’m not mad. 0



Rank 4

The protagonist must spend time with Ryoji during the Kyoto school trip. Otherwise, the Social Link will freeze.

“This place is interesting.” It’s because I’m here with you. +3 It’s just a normal cafe. +2 What makes it interesting? +2

“That’d be wonderful, if it were really true.” I think it really happens. +3 It’ll happen to you someday. +3

“I would still like you, no matter if you were a guy or a girl.” Why ‘would’? +3 What do you mean? +3

“If I’m not bothering you… would it be all right if I asked you out again?” You’re not a bother at all. +3 I’d be totally up for it! +3



Rank 5

This will happen automatically on November 19 if you accept the previous date. Ryoji will ask again on November 22 to meet you. If the player does not meet with him, the Social Link will freeze.

“…You can’t find this in Iwatodai. *chuckle* It makes me kind of happy.” What makes you happy? +3

That’s what makes travelling fun.

“The light reflects off the river in a different way than it shines off of the ocean…” Is it because it’s flowing? +3

You think so?

“…What kind of things do lovers talk about?” Depressing topics +3 Pointless topics +3 No clue +3

> Ryoji gazes intently at you… What’s the matter? 0 Why are you so quiet? 0

“I’d like to spend some more time with you…” Okay. +3 Sorry, but… 0



Rank 6

This happens automatically on November 22 if the protagonist agrees to spend time with Ryoji in the Rank 5 Social Link.

“It was a lot of fun…” I had fun too. +3

I hope we’ll get to go again.

> Ryoji is wearing a thin ring on his finger… I didn’t notice at all. +3

Why did you buy a ring?

“I think that rings are things that bind memories to the person who wears them.” I think I get it. 0 I don’t really get it… 0



Rank 7

This happens automatically on November 27 if the protagonist agrees to spend time with Ryoji in the Rank 5 Social Link.

“I’m sorry to call you over without warning. Am I interrupting anything important?” I’m all right. +3

What’s the matter?

“…Did something happen?” …Yeah… 0 He lost someone precious. 0



Rank 8

If the protagonist spent time with Ryoji at every possible moment, he will ask to see her on November 29. Otherwise, the Social Link will freeze.

“I wonder if we’ll get in trouble if someone finds us.” We’ll just have to not be seen. +3 Probably. 0

“I’m…” You’re Ryoji. +3 ‘I’m’…? 0

> You feel that you need to respond carefully to this… Okay. – Lovers As a friend, then… – Platonic



Rank 9 Platonic

If the protagonist does not talk to Ryoji after school and agrees to hang out with him, the Social Link will freeze.

“The city, the sea, the sky… They’re all full of light.” It’s a big city. 0 It’s all new to you. 0 You just like the city. 0

“My body hurts too, for some reason…” What’s wrong? 0 Are you crying? 0

“…Wait, don’t forget me.” Pick one, already. 0 I won’t forget you. 0



Rank 9 Romance

If the protagonist does not talk to Ryoji after school and agrees to hang out with him, the Social Link will freeze.

“I think this is… my first time.” What’re you talking about? 0 Really? 0

“Or if I wanted to see it so much that it came to me in a vision…” Smooth line, Romeo. +3 I think I’ve had that dream. +3

“Ha… But I got it all wrong.” Got what wrong? +3 Yeah. +3



Rank 10 Platonic

This happens automatically if the protagonist spends time with Ryoji at every given opportunity.

> This is a very important decision. You must choose wisely. Let Ryoji live – True End* Kill Ryoji – Bad End

* Transformed Ryoji: “Tell me your answer…” Let Ryoji live – True End Kill Ryoji – Bad End



Rank 10 Romance

This happens automatically if the protagonist spends time with Ryoji at every given opportunity.

> This is a very important decision. You must choose wisely… Let Ryoji live – True End* Kill Ryoji – Bad End

* Transformed Ryoji: “I don’t want you to suffer…” Let Ryoji live – True End Kill Ryoji – Bad End



Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you will not have Ryoji Mochizuki as your Fortune Social Link. Instead, Club Leader Keisuke Hiraga will be your Fortune Social Link.

That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Fortune Social Link, Ryoji Mochizuki. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.