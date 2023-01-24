Here is our Fortune Social Link Guide for the Club Leader, Keisuke Hiraga in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Club Leader Heisuke Hiraga Fortune Social Link Guide

You can find the Club Leader during the day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays outside of the clubrooms in Gekkoukan. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Award Letter, which allows the fusion of Norn.

Heisuke Hiraga Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as June 17. To start, the player must join either the Art Club, the Music Club, or the Photography Club.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Fortune arcana with you.

Rank 1

The question asked here depends on whether you try to join the Art Club, Music Club, or Photography Club.

“H-Hey, [Player Name]-kun, are you a good painter[/good at taking photos/good at playing music]?” No, not really. 0 Yeah, I guess. 0



Rank 2

> Fuuka is grimacing. What’s wrong? 0 Need a break? 0

Female Club Member: “Looks like Fuuka-san’s not going anywhere for a while.” Playing doctor? 0 Is she okay? 0

“But what about you, [Player Name]-kun? Isn’t it hard living on your own?” – +3



Rank 3

> What will you say to him? Great job! +3 You got lucky. 0

“I recommend you add iron-rich foods such as liver, whole grains, and green leafy vegetables to your diet.” Good work, Doc Junior. 0 Is he gonna be okay? 0



Rank 4

“H-How long were you listening?” Are you going to quit? +3 What about the contest? +3

“Ugh, I can’t take it any more! I have my own hopes and dreams, you know!” Complaining here won’t help. +3 You’re just going to listen? +3



Rank 5

“Th-Then, that means…” You should tell your dad. +3 Now you don’t have to quit. +3



Rank 6

“Everyone is working so hard…” So are you. 0 What do you want? 0

“I don’t know what I should do. *sigh* I’m so confused…” Do whatever you want. +3 Study abroad. 0



Rank 7

“It’s like he thinks he understands me now…” Are you gonna be a doctor? +3 Don’t you like Art[/Music/Photography]?



Rank 8

“How is your memory? Can you tell me your name?” Yeah, I’m fine. +3 Of course. It’s Keisuke. 0 …… 0

“H-Hey, do you remember what I was talking about before all this happened?” Yeah, I remember. 0 No, I don’t remember. 0

“I couldn’t do anything to help you because I’m not a doctor…” You want to be a doctor? 0 Don’t worry about it. 0



Rank 9

> Will you try to stop Keisuke from going? Try to stop him +3 Don’t try to stop him 0

“A-Are you alright, Ma’am? That cough…” What’s wrong with her? 0 You should get going. 0

“My train’s about to leave… Wh-What should I do…?” I’ll handle this. 0 Go ‘find’ yourself. 0

> What kind of first aid will you perform? Put your finger in his mouth 0 Unbutton his shirt 0 Pat him on the back 0

> What will you do next? Splash water on him 0 Rub his hands and feet 0 Turn him onto his back 0



Rank 10

“So, I want you to have it, [Player Name]-kun.” Alright. +3 Why? +3 You rely on others too much. +3

“D-Does it seem like I’m showing off?” No, not really. +3 Yeah. +3



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you will not have Keisuke Hiraga as your Fortune Social Link. Instead, Ryoji Mochizuki will be your Fortune Social Link.

That's all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable's Fortune Social Link, Club Leader Keisuke Hiraga. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC.