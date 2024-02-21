Invoke your way to victory with Sable Ward

Dead by Daylight (DBD)'s newest chapter, All Things Wicked, has just arrived in the game's Public Test Build. That means that players can now try out DBD's newest Survivor, Sable Ward, including her new Perks, as well as the brand-new gameplay mechanic she brings with her.

Dead By Daylight (DBD)'s New Survivor: Sable Ward

Sable Ward is not afraid to embrace the darkness, or the power that lies within it.

Sable Ward is the 41st Survivor in DBD, coming out right after Alan Wake. As with all Survivors, Sable Ward comes with three perks, one of which introduces an all-new gameplay mechanic to the game: Invocations. We'll be going through each of Sable Ward's three Perks, as well as possible uses for the perk.

Invocation: Weaving Spiders

When in the Basement near the circle, press the ability button 1 to begin the Invocation. Invocations take 120/120/120 seconds. Other Survivors will see your aura during this and can join an ongoing interaction, increasing the speed by 50/50/50% each. If they have an Invocation Perk equipped, they increase it by 100/100/100% instead. Once the Invocation is completed: You become injured and Broken for the rest of the Trial, and all Generators instantly gain 9/12/15 charges. Completing the Invocation disables that Perk for all Survivors.

Invocations are a brand new gameplay mechanic arriving in DBD once All Things Wicked launches, and this Perk is the first of its kind. As you can see, Invocation: Weaving Spiders allows the player to immediately repair all Generators on the map by up to 15 charges. For reference, each Generator requires 90 charges to repair. That means that, theoretically, players can repair five generators to almost full, and have a player with this Perk do the Invocation. This can, theoretically, repair all five generators at the same time. The only downside of this Perk is that whoever starts the Invocation (even if they're not the one who finishes it) will be permanently Injured for the rest of the game.

Strength in Shadows

When in the basement, this Perk activates. Unlocks the Strength in Shadows ability, which allows you to heal without a Med-Kit at 60/60/60% normal healing speed. When you finish a heal in the basement, you see the Killer's aura for 6/8/10 seconds.

This perk is like a situational Self-Care, and has its share of advantages and disadvantages. For starters, it's better than Self-Care, as Strength in Shadows heals at 60% of normal healing speed (compared to the maximum 35% of Self-Care). Not only that, but the Player will be able to see where the Killer is for up to 10 seconds. The only downside of this Perk is that the Player does have to be in the Basement for it to be usable. Players will likely run this with other Basement-based perks.

Wicked (Not Updated)

This Perk starts with 1 Token, up to a maximum of 5/5/5 Tokens. For each Token, you recover from Mangled 20/20/20% faster. For each 15/15/15 seconds spent in the basement, gain 1 Token. While affected by the Cursed Status Effect, you heal 8/9/10% faster.

The reason why this perk is tagged as Not Updated is because, according to the current PTB Patch Notes, the PTB version of the Perk features an older version of said Perk. Once All Things Wicked goes live, the effects of Wicked will be different. As such, we can't comment on how it can be used once the game goes live. What we can say though is that this version of the Perk is perhaps the most situational and, dare I say it, useless out of Sable Ward's three Perks.

That's all the information we have so far about DBD's new survivor Sable Ward, as well as her perks. All Things Wicked launches on March 12, 2024. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.