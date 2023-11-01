The Philadelphia Flyers look to break their losing streak as they host the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Flyers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sabres enter the game sitting at 4-5 on the season. They have yet to win two games straight this year, but at the same time, they have only lost two games in a row once, and that was to open the season. Last time out, they played the Colorado Avalanche. It was a great performance for the Sabres in that game as well. JJ Peterka opened the game with a goal in the first period, then the Sabres would score two more in the second, and an empty net goal in the third. Meanwhile, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Sabres won 4-0. They will be without one of their top defensemen again today though, with Connor Clifton suspended from a hit in the game with New Jersey.

Meanwhile, the Flyers enter the game at 4-4-1 on the year. They started the season strong winning three of their first four games, but have won just one of their last five since then. The one win was a victory over the Minnesota Wild in which Bobby Brink scored his first two career NHL goals. They would lose the next game to the Ducks 7-4 though. Then, last time out they faced the Carolina Hurricanes. Stefan Noesen started the scoring just 3:11 into the game with a goal. The Flyers got two back in the first though. Still, Carolina tied it up on the power play in the second period and would score late in the third period to win over the Flyers 3-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Flyers Odds

Buffalo Sabres: -110

Philadelphia Flyers: -110

Over: 6.5 (-138)

Under: 6.5 (+112)

How to Watch Sabres vs. Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sabres Will Win

The top line for the Sabres is led by Jordan Greenway, Tage Thompson, and Brandon Biro. Brio joins the team for the first time this year, and will be placed on the top line to try to shake things up. He has played just one game in his NHL career and did not record a point. Meanwhile, Tage Thompson will look to continue to play well with his new linemate. He had four goals and two assists this year, with one goal and one assist on the power play. Greenway has also scored a goal this year and three assists. Also looking to help out Brio will be Rasmus Dahlin from the Blue Line. This year he has been great, with two goals and seven assists.

With the recall of Brio, Jeff Skinner joins the second line. He leads the team in goals this year with five of them, and with his four assists is tied for the team lead in points. Joining Skinner will be Casey Mittlestadt, who has two goals and five assists on the season, and should set up Skinner nicely. Then, Buffalo puts out another scoring option on the third line with Dylan Cozens. Cozens has three goals and four assists on the season.

The Sabres have not been great on the power play this year. They have scored on just 10.7 percent of these chances, scoring only three times on the power play. Still, they have been stout on killing penalties this year, killing 89.2 percent of the penalties this year, ranking sixth in the NHL.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is projected to be back in goal tonight for the Sabres, although the Sabres also did recall Devon Levi. Luukkonen is 2-1 on the year with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Last time out he saved all 23 shots he faced to get the shutout. If he does not go, it will be Devon Levi, who is 1-3 on the year with a 3.26 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. Last time out, he let in four goals on 36 shots, taking the loss.

Why The Flyers Will Win

The Flyers have also been getting production from multiple lines this year. The top line is run by Owen Tippett, Sean Couturier, and Cam Atkinson. Tippett has the lowest point total of the top line, coming into the game with two goals and four assists, giving him six points. Meanwhile, Couturier comes in with two goals and six assists, including a goal and two assists on the power play. Cam Atkinson is second on the team in goals this year with five of them. He has also added three assists this year, with two of them coming on the power play.

The team leader in points and goals this year is Travis Konecny. He comes into the game with eight goals on the season with three assists. He has scored goals in three of the last five games, with two games having two goals. Still, he has been in the box a lot this year, with 16 penalty minutes on the year. This could be an issue though, as the Flyers sit 19th in the NHL in penalty hill on the season with just a 76.0 percent kill rate.

The Flyers have also not been great on the power play, scoring on just 12.5 percent of their chances this year, and with just four goals. Konecny has two of them, while Season Couturier has one, and the rookie Bobby Brik has the other. For Brink, it is just one of his two goals this year, while he also has four assists

The Flyers are expected to start Carter Hart in this game. He is 4-3-0 on the year with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. Last time out he was solid but did not do enough to get the win. He allowed three goals on 32 shots in the game, giving him above a .900 save percentage for the fourth time in five games. Still, when Hart has been below .929 in save percentage this year, he has not won a game.

Final Sabres-Flyers Prediction & Pick

Carter Hart is going to be the key in this game. When he has faced 29 or more shots this year, he has been below .910 on a save percentage in three of the four games. The Sabres have been at 29 or more shots four times this year, going 3-1. If the Sabres get shots off in this game, they are going to win. That will happen tonight as the Sabres take a victory.

Final Sabres-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (-110)