The Buffalo Stars are starting to turn their series around after finally ending their disappointing losing streak, but it could be too little too late in a difficult Atlantic Division. The Dallas Stars had higher hopes for their season than sitting in fourth in the Central Division at the halfway point, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around. The Stars have two games in hand over every team they are chasing and are just five points back of the Colorado Avalanche for second place. The teams already played once this season, with the Sabres winning as an underdog at home. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Stars prediction and pick.

Here are the Sabres-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Stars Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +180

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Sabres vs. Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Victory+, MSG

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres had hit rock bottom on their losing streak before the holiday break but went into it with something to look forward to when they defeated the New York Islanders 7-1. It seems like the victory ignited something in their offense, as they followed that with a 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks and a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues after the break ended. The Sabres' offense hasn't been their biggest flaw this season, as they rank 17th in the NHL with 3.05 goals per game, but the goaltending has also been a positive in their three-game winning streak.

The Sabres benefit from Rasmus Dahlin's return over the last five games, as he has gotten seven assists from the backend. Their forwards haven't been in the best form this season, so Buffalo's best chance of success is some help from players like Dahlin, Bowen Byram, and Owen Power.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars have lost three of their last five games, which won't go over well for a team trying to get back in the top three of their division. Dallas won't want to lose any games to opponents they view as inferior.

The Sabres offense looked good, thanks to taking on some of the league's worst defenses, but that will change on Tuesday when they face the Stars. Dallas ranks third in the league with 2.54 goals allowed per game, thanks to the stellar goaltending of Jake Oettinger. It'll be a good test to see whether the Sabres' resurgence is for real or if it was just a flash in the pan.

The Sabres could get into trouble with their defense, which ranks 26th with 3.32 goals allowed per game. The Stars' offense hasn't been as good as expected this season, but that's all relative. They still score 3.17 goals per game, the 11th in the league. Wyatt Johnston has been heating up over the last five games, recording two goals and four assists.

Final Sabres-Stars Prediction & Pick

The form of both teams makes you think the Sabres are the better option, but we'll go the other way in this game. The Sabres are likely happy to have three wins in a row, and the Stars are desperate to start stringing some wins together. Couple that with the Sabres winning this season's first matchup, and we can see the Stars return the favor at home in the second meeting.

Final Sabres-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+120)