The New Orleans Saints took a major step in keeping Cam Jordan with the team for several more seasons. The Saints gave Cam Jordan a two-year contract extension worth $27.5 million, all of it guaranteed. Saints coach Dennis Allen sounds thrilled to have the defensive end locked up through the 2025 season.

Allen might know more than anyone just how important Jordan is to New Orleans. Allen was the Saints' defensive coordinator from 2015-2021 before replacing Sean Payton as head coach. Jordan has been selected to seven Pro Bowls during Allen's time coaching the Saints.

“He's been awesome,” Allen told reporters at training camp when asked about Jordan. “There's plenty of times that I can put the tape on in the middle of a team meeting and show a guy that has been in this league as long as Cam has and watch the way that guy practices and runs to the ball. He just demonstrates everything that we're about with our program in terms of how we go about doing our business. He's been great in the community. Great for our organization. I'm glad we got him.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Saints have gone through major changes in the last few seasons. Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season and Payton stepped down the following year. Jordan has been a constant throughout it all, continuing to play at a high level.

Jordan had 8.5 sacks in 2022 after a 12.5-sack campaign in 2021. Since his second season with the Saints in 2012, Jordan has never recorded fewer than 7.5 sacks in a year.

The 34-year-old is on track to potentially be one of the few defensive stars in today's NFL who plays a long career with just one franchise.