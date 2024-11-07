The New Orleans Saints lost their seventh consecutive game in Week 9. Despite the return of starting quarterback Derek Carr, the Saints fell to 2-7 on the season after a 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Adding injury to insult, Saints wideout Chris Olave suffered a frightening concussion during the game.

While attempting to catch a high pass over the middle in the first quarter of Week 9’s matchup against the Panthers, Olave was hit in the head and needed to be carted off the field. The third-year receiver was taken to the hospital for further evaluation but was released later that day.

Saints’ interim head coach Darren Rizzi said the team is taking Olave’s injury “day by day,” according to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

“He wants to go thoroughly through the process and making sure he's making the best decision for Chris Olave, removing football from that equation. … What's the best decision for the person? … So, my conversations with him and our medical staff, we've been thorough and his family's going to be thorough with the process. I completely support that. I have five kids of my own, and if that was one of my kids, I would want to do the same thing,” Rizzi said, per Terrell on ESPN.

Saints WR Chris Olave suffered another concussion in Week 9

The injury is particularly concerning as it is Olave’s second concussion in four weeks. The receiver sustained a concussion early in the Saints’ Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave absorbed a big hit from Antoine Winfield Jr. in the first quarter and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game. In that instance, he was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Olave was sidelined for Week 7’s matchup against the Denver Broncos but he returned to the Saints in Week 8 and led the team with eight receptions for 107 yards. Despite the remarkable effort, New Orleans lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 26-8.

The Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen after the team lost to the one-win Panthers. New Orleans named special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi interim head coach. GM Mickey Loomis indicated that Rizzi would lead the Saints for the rest of the season and the team would look for a permanent replacement for Allen during the offseason.

Carr made his return to the field for New Orleans after missing three weeks with an oblique injury he sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Former teammate Michael Thomas unloaded on Carr on social media, blaming the veteran passer for getting Olave hurt. Carr responded to the situation by expressing regret for the receiver’s injury and confusion over why Thomas harbors such disdain for him.

The Saints will attempt to stop their losing streak at seven games when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 10. The NFC South-leading Falcons have won two straight games to improve to 6-3 on the season.