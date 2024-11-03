The New Orleans Saints received a massive scare in Week 9 when wide receiver Chris Olave was stretchered off the field. The third-year wideout took a hit over the middle of the field from Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods that knocked him unconscious.

With concern for Olave being stretchered off the field, his older brother, Josh Olave, provided fans with a positive update shortly after. Josh Olave tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, that he just got off the phone with his brother, who is “up and active.”

“Bro just called, he's up and active [prayer emoji],” Josh Olave tweeted.

Expand Tweet

As the lesser-known brother, Josh Olave also played college football, spending three years at Azusa Pacific before transferring to Weber State. The older brother has a similar frame to the Saints receiver but played on the opposite side of the ball. Before transferring, Josh Olave was twice named an All-Conference cornerback in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Since Chris Olave hit the ground running in the NFL, Josh Olave's social media accounts have been filled with support for his brother. The two appear to have a close relationship according to both of their social media channels.

Olave has yet to release a statement or make his own social media post since the injury. The concussion was his fifth since 2020.

Josh Olave agrees with Michael Thomas' criticism of Saints' Derek Carr

After Chris Olave went down with a nasty concussion in Week 9, former Saints receiver Michael Thomas did not hold back with his thoughts. Thomas outright blamed Derek Carr for the injury, saying the quarterback “needs his a** beat” for leading his top target directly into the hit.

“Dude tried to lie and say I was jealous of them making Chris WR1 whole time he can’t even get him a decent ball,” Thomas tweeted. “He need his ass whooped.”

Josh Olave openly agreed with Thomas' take on social media, quote-tweeting the 31-year-old's post with “100” emojis.

It is not clear if Josh Olave has met Carr or has a personal relationship with him but the former Azusa Pacific star evidently has negative feelings toward him after Week 9.