Jamaal Williams suffered a hamstring injury that forced him to leave the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers prematurely. Dennis Allen provided a Jamaal Williams injury update Tuesday. The Saints coach indicated that New Orleans' starting running back won't be returning to the field soon.

Allen told reporters that Williams will need “some time” to recover from his hamstring injury. There is no exact timetable for Williams' return from injury, though it certainly sounds like he could miss multiple games.

The Saints survived Williams' absence and beat the Panthers 20-17. Tony Jones Jr. took over for Williams as the lead running back. Jones scored a pair of touchdowns. He had 34 rushing yards on 12 carries. Jones only has 80 career carries since entering the league in 2020.

Williams had nine carries for 29 yards before leaving the game Monday night. The 28-year-old set career highs with the Detroit Lions in 2022 by rushing for 1,066 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns. The Saints signed Williams to a three-year, $12 million contract in free agency.

It sure sounds like Williams will miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Saints are scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. New Orleans goes on the road to face the New England Patriots in Week 5. The Saints don't have their bye until Week 11.

New Orleans is one of three NFC South teams that have started the season 2-0 and are tied atop the division. The Saints have won with defense, struggling to score points against the Panthers and Tennessee Titans. Williams' injury won't help the team's offensive woes.